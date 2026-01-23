Coronation Street follow-up: Sam’s suspicions grow as Megan’s grooming scandal deepens in upcoming spoilers

In tonight’s Coronation Street episode (Friday, January 23), the net tightened around Megan Walsh as it emerged she’d groomed another teenager, with sharp-eyed Sam Blakeman starting to piece everything together.

Lee, a familiar face from Will’s past, dropped a bombshell by claiming he’d slept with Megan when he was underage. Will flatly refused to believe him. But Sam, ever the quiet observer, clocked a heated exchange between the pair outside and it was clear alarm bells were ringing.

Megan groomed Will’s rival Lee in Coronation Street

The drama kicked off early on the cobbles as Will lined up for his school race, only to be thrown off by the unexpected arrival of old rival Lee. The two traded competitive banter while Sam Blakeman, relegated to first-aid duty, kept a watchful eye. When Lee realised Miss Walsh wouldn’t be there, his disappointment was obvious.

That didn’t last long, though, as he later ran into Megan at the Rovers. A brief, awkward conversation was quickly shut down, with Megan steering him away for a private chat down a ginnel instead.

Lee insisted he was 16 now and they didn’t need to hide anymore. Megan disagreed, brushing off their past as something ‘special’ but firmly over. She claimed she’d moved on, was now seeing a teacher and was ‘in love’ – a revelation that clearly stung.

Later, a shaken Lee finally told Will the real reason he’d come back – it wasn’t for the race, but for Megan. He revealed they’d slept together when he was underage. Will dismissed the claim outright. Sam, however, had been close enough to take it all in. With suspicions already swirling, it seemed only a matter of time before the truth caught up.

Sam Blakeman sets out to expose Megan in Coronation Street spoilers

In next week’s Coronation Street spoilers, Sam’s doubts only deepen. When Leanne finds a stray tracksuit top at the flat, Megan casually claims it belongs to Daniel. Sam isn’t convinced.

His curiosity ramps up when he bumps into Will on the Street and innocently asks whether Lee and Miss Walsh are more than just former rivals crossing paths. Will laughs it off and makes a quick getaway – doing nothing to put Sam’s mind at rest.

Moments later, Sam is stunned to spot the very same tracksuit top stuffed into Will’s sports bag. For Sam, that’s no coincidence.

Will soon panics and warns Megan that Sam is asking questions, leaving her far from pleased. She later spots Sam quietly doing his homework in Speed Daal and instantly realises he’s onto her.

Things come to a head when Leanne unknowingly invites Sam over for tea, only for him to find Megan already there. Sam may have been playing detective – but he’s just put himself firmly on Megan Walsh’s radar.

