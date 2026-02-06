In Friday’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (February 6), Debbie Webster’s world came crashing down as she was handed a prison sentence – and it didn’t take long before things went from bad to frighteningly worse.

Sent down and left to face her fate alone, Debbie soon complained that she couldn’t see and suffered another TIA, triggering a medical emergency that saw her rushed to hospital while loved ones waited anxiously for news.

The verdict was in (Credit: ITV)

Debbie is sentenced in Coronation Street

On the cobbles, Debbie braced herself for court. She was determined to say a final goodbye to Carl before the verdict was delivered. But her son made it clear where he stood, refusing to support her and showing little interest in what lay ahead.

In court, the judge confirmed that Debbie would receive a four year sentence for the crash that killed Billy Mayhew. However, after pleading guilty, her time was reduced to two years and eight months.

Summer was relieved to see justice served for Billy’s death, though tensions flared when Bernie appeared more concerned about Debbie’s fate than that of her late son-in-law.

As Debbie was taken down to her cell, the reality of prison life quickly set in. Alone and distressed, she complained that she couldn’t see before panic took over. Banging on the door, she begged for help as her condition rapidly worsened.

Debbie was rushed to hospital (Credit: ITV)

Debbie rushed to hospital after prison collapse

Back on the Street, Ronnie Bailey received a worrying phone call from the prison. He was told that Debbie had been rushed to hospital after suffering another TIA and was now under medical care.

When Carl learned what had happened, there was a flicker of regret on his face. His earlier coldness may have gone too far.

At the hospital, a confused Debbie woke up to a member of staff attempting to explain what had happened, awkwardly remarking that she ‘bet she could murder a brew.’

As the reality hit home, Debbie broke down in tears – only then noticing she was handcuffed to the hospital bed, watched closely by a prison guard. A heartbreaking end to a devastating day for one of Weatherfield’s most popular residents.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!