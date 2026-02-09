Coronation Street fans were left stunned in today’s ITVX episode (Monday, February 9) as Jodie Ramsey’s unsettling true nature was finally exposed – and it all played out in front of her vulnerable father.

The dramatic scenes saw Shona track Jodie down to a psychiatric hospital, where she was reunited with her dad after years apart. But while it initially looked like an emotional turning point, things quickly took a darker turn once Shona was out of the picture.

Shona followed a suspicious Jodie (Credit: ITV)

Shona follows Jodie to her dad in Coronation Street

On the cobbles, Jodie immediately raised suspicions as she was spotted on the phone acting cagey. Shona clocked her odd behaviour and decided to keep an eye on her sister – though she was briefly distracted when Dev asked for her opinion on flowers for Bernie. Roses or tulips? Tulips won out.

Not letting Jodie slip away, Shona confronted her and demanded to know where she was going. Jodie claimed she had a date with someone called John, but Shona wasn’t buying it. Convinced the story didn’t add up, she followed her sister anyway.

The trail led Shona to a psychiatric hospital, where she unexpectedly came face to face with their dad. Jodie explained he was having a bad day and didn’t properly recognise her, adding that his condition had worsened since Shona left and that she’d been the one caring for him. The emotional moment appeared to bring the sisters closer together.

Jodie threatened her dad (Credit: ITV)

Jodie’s chilling threats revealed in ITVX episode

However, things took an uncomfortable turn when their dad insisted it ‘wasn’t right’ for Shona to be there. Jodie brushed this off, telling her sister that he often came out with conspiracy theories and made false claims.

Despite this, their dad was adamant in his warnings, branding Jodie a ‘liar’ and calling her ‘dangerous.’

After Shona left, the atmosphere shifted completely. Alone with her father, Jodie revealed she’d reunited with Shona and was finally within reach of her ‘happy ending.’ She spoke about her new family – Shona, David, Lily and Harper – and made it clear nothing was going to get in the way of that.

Her dad, however, knew the consequences if he dared to speak out against her. Jodie didn’t shy away from the threat, making it clear things wouldn’t end well for him if he did.

In chilling scenes, Jodie then declared she was done with her father for good. She no longer needed him and was ready to move on without him.

But with her behaviour becoming increasingly sinister, just how dangerous is Jodie Ramsey really?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

