Coronation Street follow-up: Megan issues chilling warning as spoilers confirm how Sam’s hidden camera could blow everything wide open

Sam Blakeman was keeping his cards very close to his chest in tonight’s Coronation Street (Tuesday, February 10), as he quietly watched Megan Walsh and Will Driscoll at the Bistro.

The teen sleuth found himself uncomfortably close to the secret couple during Eva Price’s awkward 38th birthday celebrations, with Megan clearly on edge as Sam kept a watchful eye on her every move.

And now, despite Megan’s attempts to scare him off, spoilers reveal Sam is about to take things much further in his mission to expose her grooming behaviour once and for all.

Sam is playing a dangerous game (Credit: ITV)

Megan vs Sam in Coronation Street

Megan recently warned Sam to stop spreading rumours that she was involved with teenage Will, insisting he was mistaken. But when Sam refused to back down, Megan decided to hit him where it hurt most: his schoolwork.

Knowing exactly how seriously Sam takes his education, Megan meddled behind the scenes to throw him off balance.

At Roy’s Rolls, Daniel was surprised to learn that Sam had been marked late for his English essay – something completely out of character. Sam insisted he had handed it in on time and suspected it had been misplaced, heading home to reprint it. Given Megan’s track record, it didn’t take much imagination to guess who might’ve had a hand in that.

Later, Sam joined Leanne at the Bistro for Eva’s birthday gathering. Will quickly clocked Sam’s behaviour and reported back to Megan, who promised she’d deal with the situation herself.

Sam has turned detective (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s secret camera plot against Megan in Coronation Street spoilers

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Sam ramps things up as he sets out to gather hard evidence against Megan.

With Leanne away, Sam tells Daniel he’s heading to the salon flat to revise – though he’s got more than homework on his mind. Megan soon calls Will to tell him she has the flat to herself, and he spins a convincing story to Ben about staying over at a mate’s. After Daniel unexpectedly apologises and smooths things over, Will gets permission to go.

Watching closely, Sam sees Will arrive at the flat with his bag and get personally buzzed in by Megan, setting off alarm bells.

Refusing to sit quietly, Sam later sneaks into the flat, startling Megan and subtly rearranging a shelf to prove he’s been there. A shaken Megan warns Will that Sam is onto them, prompting Will to switch on the charm offensive.

At the Bistro, Will tries to befriend Sam, even offering him vodka to loosen him up. Sam plays along while quietly probing for information. When Daniel turns up and Will makes a swift exit, Sam’s suspicions deepen.

Finally, Sam checks the footage from his hidden camera and sees Megan and Will entering the flat together. Has he finally got the proof he needs – or will Megan slip through the net once again?

