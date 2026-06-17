Lorraine Kelly reveals what she ‘needed to do’ following ‘distressing’ family death

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her father’s death, admitting she finds it “very weird” to talk about him in the past tense.

The beloved presenter announced in January this year that her father, John, had passed away. Lorraine shared a picture of herself with her dad and also asked for “privacy” at what was a very “distressing time” for the family.

Now, Lorraine has spoken out about her adored father and revealed why she dedicated her most recent book to him.

Lorraine’s dad died earlier this year (Credit: YouTube)

Lorraine Kelly says ‘I needed to do that for my dad’

On Tuesday evening (June 16), Lorraine appeared on The One Show and spoke to BBC presenters Alex Jones and Roman Kemp about her new book The Island Secret.

During the show, Lorraine was quizzed on why she dedicated the story to her dad.

“I needed to do that for my dad. He was curious and always asking questions about everything. We went to visit NASA, he got me really interested in space,” she shared.

Lorraine then continued: “We both watched the moon landing, to go to where it happened was just incredible. He got me interested in all things to do with space. When something like that is in the news.

“I still find it very weird talking about him in the past tense. He did teach me to be curious about things. Nosey? I like to say I’m curious.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Lorraine’s father’s death

Lorraine confirmed her dad John’s death back in January. Shortly after, it was reported that he tragically died on an icy path.

John was reportedly found injured in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire. At the time, the area was hit by sub-zero temperatures and a yellow weather warning for snow and ice due to Storm Goretti.

According to The Sun, John died at the scene. It was understood that police at the time were probing a ‘slip on ice’ as part of their inquiries.

The publication also claimed that members of staff from a nearby Tesco found John injured and called emergency services.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly set to turn her back on ITV as BBC ‘swoop in’ to offer star ‘major new role’

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