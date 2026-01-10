‘Distressed’ Lorraine Kelly shares ‘shock’ news that her dad John has died

Lorraine Kelly has shared her heartbreak following the death of her dad, John.

The ITV presenter shared a picture of herself with her dad this afternoon (January 10) and asked for “privacy” at what is a very “distressing time” for the family.

Lorraine Kelly asked for ‘privacy’ following the death of her dad (Credit: YouTube)

Lorraine Kelly shares statement announcing dad John’s death

Posting on Instagram, Lorraine shared: “Very sad news. My dad has died.”

She then shared some of her favourite memories of their time together with her followers.

“I am mourning the man who bought me a telescope when I was five years old, who watched the moon landings with me and taught me to always be curious and interested in everything.”

She then shared more details about his death. “He was in poor health but it has still been a shock. Any of you who have experienced a similar loss will know how my brother Graham and I are feeling.”

The star added that their mum Anne is their “priority” following the death of her husband.

“Our priority is taking care of my mum and the family would very much appreciate privacy at this distressing time. We will miss you Dad,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

‘So sorry for your loss’

Support for the ITV Daytime star poured in.

Stand-in host Ranvir Singh said: “God bless him Lorraine. Sending you so much love.” Davina McCall said: “Love to you all.” Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins added: “Lorraine I’m so sorry to hear that, heartbreaking for you. Sending loads of love.”

Ben Shephard also posted. He said: “So so sorry to hear this Lorraine send love and hugs to all the family.” Loose Women star Coleen Nolan added: “So very sorry for your loss Lorraine, thinking of you and sending you and the family a big virtual hug.”

It’s currently unclear whether Lorraine will be on air on Monday (January 12) to present her ITV show.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly halts show to announce heartbreaking death of co-star

Share your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.