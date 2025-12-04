Lorraine Kelly issued an emotional tribute on her show to star Sarah Harrison following her sad death.

The presenter was back on screens on Thursday (December 4) for her self-titled morning show. During the latest instalment, Lorraine chatted to the likes of Jamie Oliver and EastEnders’ Martine McCutcheon.

However, during the programme, Lorraine halted things to reveal the recent death of Sarah, with Lorraine calling her an “amazing woman”.

She shared the news of Sarah’s death (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly reveals ‘sad’ news on ITV show

On Lorraine on Thursday (December 4) the host shared some devastating news with viewers. Lorraine said: “We do have some very sad news to share this morning.

“Our Women of the Year trailblazer award winner Sarah Harrison, Sarah very sadly died yesterday. We knew she was very, very ill. She died yesterday morning. She was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer in 2019.”

She was an amazing woman

After Sarah was diagnosed she set up a charity, Sarah’s star, that is committed to helping those living with incurable and life-limiting conditions.

Lorraine went on: “She was an amazing woman. All of our women that have won our Women of the Year awards over the years. I’ve been very glad to be associated with Women of the Year. I had the chance to talk to her a lot and she was something. Really, really something.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine (@lorraine)

Sarah described as ‘really special’

Co-star Nicola Thorp then added: “A really special person. I never met her, but through watching her on this show and various clips of the work that she’d done with her charity, I think everyone felt like they knew her or wanted to know her.”

Sharing details about Sarah Nicola went on: “An incredible woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 35 in 2016, and then was sadly diagnosed with incurable breast cancer in 2019. She leaves behind two wonderful children and a fantastic family, including her sister Joanne, who sat here on the sofa with her.”

She leaves behind two wonderful children

Lorraine then said: “Honestly her sister, the two of them were so, so close. They almost finished each other’s sentences sometimes.”

She added: “She [Sarah] did this thing where, you know we’re not very good at talking about death in this country, she made it easier for people.

“She had these places where you could drop in, she called them death cafes. It sounds terrible, like, ‘What, I’m not going to go there!’ Actually, they were good places to be.”

Sarah died this month (Credit: ITV)

‘She’s left an incredible legacy’

Nicola chimed in: “It wasn’t just for people-living with cancer, but any incurable disease, and their families to go somewhere to talk about the possibility of death, and what happens after that.

“Although she’s sadly no longer with us, I think she’s left an incredible legacy that will live on.”

Her courage and compassion changed lives

Lorraine’s TV tribute to Sarah was also shared on the show’s Instagram page. The post was captioned: “We pay tribute to Sarah Harrison, our Woman of the Year Trailblazer Award winner, who sadly passed away on December 2nd.

“Diagnosed with incurable breast cancer in 2019, she founded @_sarahsstar to support people with incurable illnesses and championed open, honest conversations about death. Her courage and compassion changed lives, and her legacy will live on.”

