TV’s Lorraine Kelly is a grandmother after her daughter Rosie shared the wonderful news that she has welcomed her first baby.

Rosie announced her pregnancy back in April with a cute bump snap posted to her Instagram, gushing to followers: “We could not be more excited – you’re already so loved little one.”

Unsurprisingly, mum Lorraine, 64, was over the moon with the news. She also shared her own announcement on social media, captioning a photo of Rosie’s baby scan:

“THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve. It’s the best news EVER!”

Lorraine Kelly daughter welcomes baby

Rosie shared the news she had welcomed a little girl yesterday (September 1).

Sharing a picture of the tot clutching her finger, she said: “Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here 29-08-2024.

“It feels like she’s been here the whole time and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

“I’d heard how amazing midwives are but they are genuinely walking angels – she’s been welcomed into the world with so much love already.”

Lorraine was quick to tell her followers the news, resharing Rosie’s picture and adding her own caption.

“I have been BURSTING to share this wonderful news with you! Baby Billie is an angel and I’m so proud of @rosiekellysmith and @stevewhite94 who will be the best parents. I’m delighted to be Granny Smith and can’t wait to go on adventures. #love #joy #happiness #family.”

29-year-old podcaster Rosie is Lorraine and husband Steve’s only child.

Lorraine shared three new pictures of Rosie on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine shares new pics of her granddaughter

The TV presenter was back from her summer break today (September 2) and shared new details of the new arrival.

“Baby Billie,” said Lorraine. “She’s beautiful. I’m biased but she’s absolutely beautiful. Rosie’s great, she’s really taken to it, I knew she would anyway. She’s super organised. Her Steve is an angel. He’s been brilliant, changing nappies, he’s so hands-on. Everybody is just so delighted.

“She was 8lb 3 and she’s a bit of a night owl. She’s up quite a lot.”

Rosie Kelly holding daughter Billie (Credit: ITV)

As pictures of Billie flashed up, Dr Hilary Jones said: “She’s got a good head of hair.” Lorraine added: “She’s lovely. It’s just happy happy news.”

Steve is already a hands-on dad, said Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

The show then shared a flashback clip of when Lorraine brought baby Rosie onto the show. “Oh, Billie looks just like Rosie,” Lorraine cooed.

Lorraine Kelly’s daughter has had a baby! (Credit: ITV)

Rosie’s been nesting

She is currently doing up a flat with her partner, also named Steve, with whom she has already had a *little* bit of parenting practice, with their adorable sausage dog, Ruby.

Rosie is very active on social media and has kept her 60k Instagram followers updated throughout her pregnancy journey. Early on in her pregnancy, she reached out to fans for tips on introducing their beloved dog to a new baby.

