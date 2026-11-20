Christopher Dean has reportedly married his partner Karen Barber, with the Dancing On Ice couple choosing a low-key ceremony after 15 years together.

The 68-year-old and Karen, 65, exchanged vows in Gretna Green in March, MailOnline claims.

The marriage claim emerged on November 19, around eight months after the couple are said to have made things official.

Christopher Dean and Karen Barber’s reported wedding

A friend of the pair spoke to the paper about their happiness and how they had described themselves since marrying.

A source said: “They are both over the moon and very much in love. They have said that they are now Mr and Mrs. Karen was wearing a big engagement ring for years but with no sign of making it official.”

The paper also pointed to Christopher’s appearance at Windsor Castle in June, where he was pictured wearing a wedding band.

He was there to collect his knighthood, with his skating partner Jayne Torvill receiving her damehood at the same event.

The pair had been named in the 2026 New Year Honours for their contribution to figure skating.

Karen Barber and Christopher reportedly got married in March (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Christopher Dean and Karen Barber’s friendship before romance

Christopher and Karen’s relationship followed a friendship stretching back decades, long before they became familiar faces working alongside one another on Dancing On Ice.

Both represented Team GB as young skaters.

They went on to spend five years working together on the ITV skating competition before their longstanding friendship eventually developed into a romantic relationship.

Christopher and Jayne initially worked on Dancing On Ice as mentors and choreographers. Meanwhile, Karen took a different role as a member of the judging panel.

Read more: James Jordan ‘devastated’ after not getting Dancing On Ice job ‘at the last minute’ after being ‘promised’ the role

Karen also has a longstanding friendship with Jayne.

Christopher and Karen’s romance became public in 2011. At the time, they were photographed kissing.

Karen has previously explained that she and Christopher were both at the end of their marriages when their friendship developed into a relationship.

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