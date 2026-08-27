Holly Willoughby could take her new show to ITV after one of the broadcaster’s top bosses opened the door.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of television, said he would consider airing Together. The prospect revives talk about Holly landing her own ITV show following her departure from This Morning.

The presenter created Together as a space for candid conversations. Its guests have included Stanley Tucci, Katherine Ryan and Lily Phillips.

Holly Willoughby launched her new show, Together, in July (Credit: YouTube / Holly Willoughby Together)

Kevin Lygo says ITV could air Holly Willoughby’s Together

Kevin discussed the series during an appearance at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday.

Asked about Holly’s latest project, he praised both the programme and its presenter.

He said: “Yeah, I think it’s good. Holly is so skilled and wonderful, and is right to give it a go.”

Kevin then addressed whether Together could eventually appear on ITV.

He added: “I think possibly yes, I don’t see why not. We will see how these things develop.”

His comments stop short of confirming a commission or television deal. However, they show that ITV would consider the series if it continues to develop.

ED! has contacted representatives for Holly’s show Together for comment.

Could Holly Willoughby Together move to ITV in the future? (Credit: YouTube / Holly Willoughby Together)

Holly Willoughby’s Together follows her This Morning departure

Holly fronted This Morning for 14 years before stepping down in 2023.

Her exit came several months after co-host Phillip Schofield left the programme. Phillip had admitted an affair with a younger male colleague, which he described as “unwise but not illegal”.

Together gives Holly her own interview-led vehicle after years of sharing the This Morning sofa. It also allows her to tackle personal and lifestyle subjects outside a traditional daytime format.

The series describes itself as a “home for real conversations”. Its guest list includes actors, comedians and online personalities.

Together launched as a digital lifestyle series, mixing conversations with cooking, fashion, beauty and health features.

An ITV move would therefore bring an online project back into the world of mainstream television. It would also reconnect Holly with the broadcaster where she spent much of her presenting career.

When and where Holly Willoughby’s Together launched

Together launched on YouTube in July 2026, with episodes also made for digital platforms.

The series has featured Stanley Tucci, Katherine Ryan and Lily Phillips among its guests. Its emphasis remains on personal conversations and lifestyle content led by Holly.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘torn’ as she’s ‘told to address Phillip Schofield fallout’ on her show

Kevin’s festival comments position ITV as a possible future home rather than a confirmed destination. His answer suggests the broadcaster will watch how Together develops before making any decision.

Do you enjoy Holly’s new show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.