Katie Price speaks out on rumours about her and Jake Quickenden after award show flirting

Katie Price has shut down romance speculation after sharing a flirty on-stage exchange with newly-single Jake Quickenden.

The reality star publicly asked whether she was Jake’s type at The Hair and Beauty Awards in Manchester recently. She has now insisted she was simply being herself.

The moment also came after Jake Quickenden and wife Sophie Church ended their marriage. The pair separated in May but have remained on friendly terms.

Katie hit back at the romance rumours (Credit: ITV/Optoman/Shutterstock)

Katie Price questions Jake Quickenden at Manchester awards

Katie explained on stage that she had recently appeared on This Morning. During that visit, she chatted with presenter Ben Shephard about her love life.

The conversation apparently led to Ben suggesting that Jake could suit Katie. She then spotted the I’m A Celebrity star at the Manchester event and raised the subject publicly.

Katie asked him: “Sorry, I’m just researching. Am I your type or not?”

Jake avoided giving her a direct answer. Instead, he replied: “You’re a beautiful lady, Kate, get on with the awards!”

The playful encounter quickly prompted questions about whether Katie felt attracted to him. However, she later offered a firm clarification on The Katie Price Show.

Jake was on stage with Katie (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Katie Price denies propositioning Jake Quickenden

Speaking on her podcast, Katie said the exchange did not amount to a romantic advance.

She declared: “Put it this way, I don’t fancy Jake, I wasn’t propositioning him.”

Katie explained that Ben had floated Jake’s name during their This Morning conversation. She also pointed out that she remains married to Lee Andrews.

Her sister Sophie challenged her explanation during the podcast episode. However, Katie continued to deny she had used the awards ceremony to make a move.

She added: “It wasn’t a proposition, I’m not looking for a man, and I just said it on stage, but you know what I’m like.”

Jake Quickenden and Sophie Church remain focused on their children

Jake and Sophie married in 2022 and have two children together. They formally separated earlier this year after growing apart.

However, the former couple remained amicable following the split, with their children remaining their main priority. Jake and Sophie were said to be committed to supporting their family as co-parents.

Meanwhile, Katie’s own marriage has been turbulent, with husband Lee Andrews reportedly still behind bars in Dubai.

Read more: Katie Price goes topless as she ditches wedding ring from Lee Andrews

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.