Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy make X-rated bedroom confession as she admits ‘I’d projectile vomit all over you’

Abbey Clancy gave Peter Crouch a blunt verdict after a fan raised one divisive bedroom nickname.

She shared the confession during an Ask Me Anything segment on their podcast, The Therapy Crouch.

The couple often turn intimate differences into comedy on the show. Abbey has also warned Peter against using a particular term for ejaculation.

Abbey made a sex confession (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Abbey Clancy rejects Peter Crouch’s bedroom commentary

The fan submission came from a woman who disliked her boyfriend calling himself daddy during intimate moments.

Peter read it aloud before Abbey rejected the term completely.

The model said: “I just can’t do daddy. Daddy is horrific, I’d literally projectile vomit all over you.”

He then asked whether Abbey liked him talking during sex. Her verdict was just as direct: “I absolutely do not.”

The answer left little room for confusion about that particular preference.

Questions also ranged from which partner was funnier to how their personalities differed. Producer Ross joined the pair as they worked through the fan-led topics.

The format let them switch quickly between relationship teasing and candid admissions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABBEY CLANCY (@abbeyclancy)

The Therapy Crouch charts Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch’s marriage

Abbey and Peter regularly use The Therapy Crouch to discuss their personal lives and marital disagreements.

One recent discussion saw Abbey reveal she had checked Peter’s phone and discovered his celebrity crush.

Other episodes have covered golf, family life and differences in their routines.

The pair met in 2005 and married in 2011. They share daughters Sophia and Liberty, alongside sons Johnny and Jack.

The family lives in Surrey. Peter previously played for Liverpool and England, while Abbey built her career as a model and TV personality.

They now bring their contrasting personalities together on their podcast.

Abbey and Peter discussed some x-rated topics on their podcast (Credit: The Therapy Crouch / YouTube)

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch joke about a rotating bed

Producer Ross also raised rotating beds during the Ask Me Anything segment. Abbey claimed that she and Peter already owned one.

Peter played along, saying: “Yes,

we’ve been revolving for a while.”

Abbey then added a ceiling mirror to the supposed bedroom set-up. However, she quickly clarified that the detail was not true.

She still teased that the idea remained possible. Her correction turned the apparent revelation into another joke between the pair.

The exchange offered a lighter counterpoint to Abbey’s firm answers about her bedroom dislikes.

The Ask Me Anything segment moved between personality questions, relationship habits and intimate preferences. It delivered clear answers from Abbey and an exaggerated bedroom claim from Peter.

Read more: Abbey Clancy gets tipsy as podcast appearance with husband Peter Crouch ‘takes a turn’

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