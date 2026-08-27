Dianne Buswell is still firmly part of Strictly Come Dancing’s 2026 plans despite missing the first recording of the professional group dance.

The Australian dancer’s absence reportedly raised eyebrows among those at the filming, with some questioning why she was not involved. However, a show insider has insisted there is “no need for fans to be concerned”.

The dancer had reportedly been expected to join her fellow professionals for the launch routine.

Dianne is coming back to the show after giving birth earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 introduces five new professionals

Strictly bosses have created this year’s opening routine to showcase the new dancers and signal a fresh era for the BBC favourite.

The number reportedly features large, glitzy props, while bringing the new professional cast together for their first group performance.

The five new Strictly Come Dancing professionals joining in 2026 hail from around the world.

They include Ukrainian Latin dancer Aleksandra Isaeva, Italian champion Cristian Priori and South African champion Lethabo Monametsi.

Canadian dancer Mark Karmalita and British ballroom champion Maddie Ingoldsby complete the new intake.

There are changes away from the dance floor too. Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe are taking over presenting duties.

They replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who stepped down last year.

Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez, Michelle Tsiakkas, Nadiya Bychkova and Luba Mushtuk have also left the professional line-up.

The celebrity cast includes Dani Dyer, Delta Goodrem, Graeme Hall, John Nellis and Jaime Winstone.

Dianne won the show in 2024 with Chris McCausland (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell’s Strictly absence raised questions at filming

Those attending the recent recording had reportedly expected to see Dianne taking part in the opening group routine.

One insider told the Daily Mail: “It was really odd Dianne wasn’t there.”

According to the newspaper, people at the recording asked about Dianne during breaks.

However, a Strictly source has quelled fan fears. “There’s no need for fans to be concerned. As is standard on Strictly, not every Pro dancer appears in every group routine. Dianne has been busy rehearsing with all her fellow Pros over the past month, and will feature in the majority of group numbers this series.”

Dianne Buswell returns for ninth Strictly series before 2026 launch date

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be Dianne’s ninth year competing on the BBC show.

She returns alongside established professionals including Katya Jones, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu and Nikita Kuzmin.

Dianne has been on the show since 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Neil Jones, Vito Coppola, Lauren Oakley and Aljaž Škorjanec are also returning for the new series.

Dianne’s return comes after she welcomed her first child with Joe Sugg in March. She previously told her Instagram followers that she would miss baby Bowden while working away.

Dianne and Joe first met through Strictly in 2018, when the YouTube star competed on the programme with Dianne as his professional partner.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 is due to launch on Saturday 19 September, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The filmed group dance will feature during the launch show, which will also reveal the celebrity-professional pairings.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Read more: Strictly stars Shirley Ballas and Vito Coppola ‘caught up in new row’ over joint project ahead of new series

Strictly returns on Saturday, September 19 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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