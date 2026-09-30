Kevin Costner has reportedly found a new romance with Colorado-based girlfriend Jennifer Milburn, who is 31 years his junior.

RadarOnline says the pair were recently photographed together near the actor’s California compound. The outlet’s source said: “He couldn’t be happier.”

“He’s thrilled to be seen with someone this young and beautiful – especially by his ex,” they continued.

The 71-year-old actor was described as relaxed and content during the sighting. RadarOnline did not cite confirmation from either Kevin or Jennifer.

Kevin is reportedly dating a woman 31 years his junior (Credit: YouTube)

Kevin Costner reportedly begins a fresh chapter with younger girlfriend

The reported sighting marks a fresh personal chapter after Kevin’s divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

That split was settled in February 2024, following a dispute over finances and child support. Sources now claim Kevin feels renewed, although those descriptions remain second-hand.

One insider said: “Kevin’s taken back his life and rediscovered his mojo.”

Another source claimed Kevin was pleased to be seen with someone younger following the difficult separation. The same source linked that happiness to Christine.

However, no statement from Kevin was cited alongside that claim.

Jennifer Milburn’s reported career and Aspen links

Jennifer is described as a Colorado lifestyle coach and former flight attendant. She reportedly serves as director of partnerships for author Simon Sinek’s Optimism Company.

Insiders suggested she and Kevin may have met around his Dunbar Ranch near Aspen. The outlet gave no confirmation of that suggested introduction.

Jennifer has also reportedly modelled for western retailer Kemo Sabe and other local brands.

RadarOnline compared her appearance with Christine’s, though that remains a subjective description. The account gives no timeline for when the pair’s reported relationship may have begun.

Nor does it establish how long they have known each other.

Kevin’s ex-wife Christine filed for divorce in 2023 (Credit: YouTube)

Kevin Costner’s divorce settlement revisited

Christine filed for divorce in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, according to RadarOnline. The former couple shares three children.

RadarOnline says Kevin agreed to pay $63,209 in monthly child support under the February 2024 settlement. It also reports a $1.5 million payout to Christine.

Christine had initially sought $248,000 each month, the publication claims.

She later married businessman Josh Connor, whom RadarOnline described as Kevin’s former close friend. That history prompted one insider to frame Kevin’s reported new relationship as “payback”.

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