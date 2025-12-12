Celebrity Race Across the World’s Harleymoon Kemp reveals behind-the-scenes secret about her and Roman’s win

Harleymoon Kemp has lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes reality she and brother Roman faced as they crossed over the finish line – and ultimately clinched their Celebrity Race Across the World 2025 win.

The duo, children of 80s icons Martin and Shirlie Kemp, were crowned champions in last night’s finale. It came after a frantic sprint to the final checkpoint. With Molly Rainford and Tyler West closing in behind them, Roman and Harleymoon were forced into a last-minute scramble up rocky terrain, desperate to beat the clock.

They made it by minutes, collapsing into each other’s arms as they opened the guest book and realised they’d done it. And now Harleymoon has revealed how it really went down with Roman in that nail-biting chase scene. The singer also explained what kept them moving when exhaustion kicked in – the quiet motivator that sealed their victory.

Roman and Harleymoon Kemp won Celebrity Race Across the World 2025 (Credit: BBC)

Roman Kemp and Harleymoon’s Celebrity Race Across the World win

Harleymoon has now revealed the secrets behind that final scene – including how long it really took to scale the cliffs.

The country music singer has also let slip what three words Roman had said to her to her that got them to first place.

Speaking after their win, Harleymoon said of those final moments: “Roman was like a daddy long legs, with his skinny long limbs, floating through the wind like a dandelion. I was feeling so sick because I really was struggling to want to keep running.

“But I could hear Molly and Tyler’s footsteps on the gravel behind me, and that was the only thing. And I remember Roman saying, ‘Don’t look behind you’. He said, ‘When they chase you, don’t look behind you. Just keep going’.

“In my mind, I was like, ‘Don’t turn around. Don’t turn around’.”

Molly Rainford and Tyler West finished just minutes behind Roman and Harleymoon (Credit: BBC)

Recalling the moment she saw Roman touching the book ahead of her, Harleymoon adds: “I looked up and I saw Roman had touched the book.

“My legs were like jelly, I couldn’t even run, the adrenaline, the nerves, the overwhelming sense of what has just happened.

“It’s the fastest I’ve ever run in my life. I’ve never run before, let alone been chased by the fittest couple in the world!”

Celebrity Race Across the World viewers were gripped on Thursday night as the series drew to a close.

The teams’ last leg was from Medellin in Columbia to Uribia in the Península de La Guajira. Molly and Tyler had a head start, having finished the fifth leg in first place.

Roman and Harleymoon followed shortly after, with Anita Rani and her dad Bal then setting off. But there was a shock in store for viewers.

Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie made the decision to quit the race before setting off. The mother and son team had just £14 left in their budget and decided to end the race ‘on their terms’.

Celebrity Race Across the World final secret

Harleymoon has revealed the final foot race actually took two hours – rather than five minutes (Credit: BBC)

In the end, Roman and Harleymoon were the first to reach the final checkpoint. Molly Rainford and Tyler West stormed in just minutes later to claim second place. Anita and Bal followed in third, arriving six hours after the winners.

But the moment that had everyone holding their breath was that final, frantic scramble up the cliffs – Roman and Harleymoon darting ahead while Molly and Tyler chased them down at full speed. On screen, it looked like a breathless five-minute sprint. In reality, it was far more punishing.

After the episode aired, Harleymoon jumped onto Instagram to praise Molly and Tyler for pushing them so hard. She then revealed the jaw-dropping truth: that dramatic last run actually lasted two hours.

“We made it. Against all odds,” she wrote, sharing how emotional it was to hug their family at the finish.

She added that Molly and Tyler were “inches behind and equal winners” in their eyes, and that they’d spent almost two hours chasing each other along the final route before collapsing into laughter and hugs at the end.

Now that’s endurance.

Read more: Celebrity Race Across the World’s Tyler West breaks down in tears over witnessing crime as a teenager

Race Across the World returns to the BBC in 2026.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you thought Roman and Harleymoon Kemp were going to win Celebrity Race Across the World?