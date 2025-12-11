Celebrity Race Across the World winners: Fans rejoice as Roman and Harleymoon Kemp win last leg – after another team quit

Celebrity Race Across the World 2025 has delivered its nail-biting final episode after six intense weeks on the road – and we now have our champions – so who won the trophy?

Four teams set off on this epic journey. Each battling tight budgets, huge distances and the emotional strain of life on the move. Tonight, one pairing managed to dig deeper, move faster and reach that final checkpoint ahead of the rest.

So who took the title? Here’s the team crowned winners of the Celebrity Race Across the World 2025 final.

Plus how you can throw your hat in the ring for the BBC’s civilian edition, Race Across the World, if you fancy tackling the adventure yourself.

Celebrity Race Across the World 2025’s winners have been revealed (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World final and winners

Tonight’s final saw Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon, Tyler West and girlfriend Molly Rainford, Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie, and Anita Rani and her dad Bal make their final leg in the race.

The teams had to travel from the penultimate checkpoint in Medellin in Columbia to Uribia on the Península de La Guajira. They would find their last checkpoint perched on top of a cliff overlooking the sea.

The land leading up to the sixth checkpoint was extremely remote, which meant pulling out all the stops to get there first and win the competition.

Molly and Tyler had the head start, having reached Columbia first in episode 5. They were followed by Roman and Harleymoon. But Dylan and Jackie began the final some 370km away and with just £14 to their names.

Anita and Bal, meanwhile, were absolutely nowhere to be seen by the end of episode 5! They soon appeared in the final, checking in to their hotel in third place. Dylan and Jackie arrived last.

Both Tyler and Molly, and Roman and Harleymoon, took overnight buses in the final leg. Anita and Bal chose a different route, while Dylan and Jackie make a shock decision.

The mother and son QUIT the race due to their low budget. Dylan said: “We’re bankrupt. But it’s not just the money. This race is so tough. We just want to bow out on our own terms.”

Jackie added: “I’m over the moon that Dylan has developed in this five weeks emotionally. I am really proud of him.”

The remaining three teams received the news via satellite phone.

Dylan and Jackie made the shock decision to quit before the final leg (Credit: BBC)

Who won?

The three remaining teams ploughed on with their journey following Dylan and Jackie’s surprise news. Unfortunately, Roman and Harleymoon were caught in a two hour traffic jam, which held them up.

Tyler also suffered a fail. The pair slept in and missed their alarm, which meant they almost missed one of their buses. Luckily, they just made it in time. But there was no such luck for Anita and Bal.

The father and daughter arrived to catch one of their buses only to discover it was fully booked. They had to stay overnight as a result.

Molly and Tyler, and Roman and Harleymoon, ended up neck and neck in Riohacha. And both pairs were held overnight for their safety. They even bedded down just one street away from each other!

At the crack of dawn, Roman and Harleymoon ended up jumping in a taxi in plain sight of Tyler and Molly’s car. “I think I’m in a car chase!” Tyler shouted.

Both pairs then ended up on a foot race in full view of each other. They were all seen pounding the streets to the checkpoint with their huge rucksacks on their backs.

As the tension mounted, they both hopped into 4x4s for the final stretch – with Harleymoon and Roman sailing past Molly and Tyler. They were very much in the middle of nowhere!

All four competitors jumped out, ditched their bags and ended up running side by side before climbing into speedboats. Roman and Harleymoon’s boat docked first – and they were faced to running up a massive hill to the finish.

The pairs were head-to-heat right up until the final minutes…. And Roman and Harleymoon won!

Roman and Harleymoon Kemp won Celebrity Race Across The World 2025 (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Roman and Harleymoon were first to finish, with Molly and Tyler just minutes behind in second place. Anita and Bal came in six hours later in third place.

Fans are thrilled with the outcome, with many congratulating them on X. One viewer wrote: “So happy Roman and @harleymoonkemp won. Well done both of you!”

Another added: “Aww, I’m so happy Roman and Harley won!!” And a third added: “Not getting first in any leg and then winning the whole race. Well done Roman and Harleymoon!”

Someone else chimed in: “Please tell me I’m not the only one who got emotional seeing @romankemp helping Harley to the finish. So happy they won, have loved seeing their sibling relationship become a best friend bond.”

When is Race Across the World back?

The BBC has confirmed that Race Across the World – the civilian series – will return for a brand new series in 2026. And it appears there are plans in place for a 2027 series, too!

Bosses at the BBC began searching for their series 6 Race Across the World contestants earlier this year. The closing date for applications was in July, which means the new set of teams are likely to have been picked by now.

The BBC has not confirmed when in 2026 series 6 will air. It’s also not known what the countries will be. But, if we follow the pattern of previous years, it is likely to be on screens in April.

Last year, series 5 of Race Across the World started on April 10. Five pairs of competitors were tasked with travelling 5,000 kilometres route from Japan to Indonesia.

The series ended on May 29, 2025, with friends Alfie Watts and Owen Wood being crowned the winners. Unlike the celebrity version, the winners received a £20,000 cash prize. Don’t mind if we do!

The siblings won with just minutes to go (Credit: BBC)

How to apply for Race Across the World

Public service announcement for all would-be adventurers – the BBC is officially recruiting again. Applications are now open for what’s expected to be series 7 of Race Across the World, giving everyday travellers the chance to take on the same epic challenge we’ve just watched the celebrities complete.

Casting teams are particularly keen to hear from people hoping to change something in their life, and those who want to share the adventure with “someone special”. As always, you’ll need to apply in a pair, and both teammates must be 18 or older.

If you fancy swapping your commute for checkpoints, hostels and nail-biting route decisions, you can apply via the BBC’s Race Across the World page. Entries close on March 29, 2026.

Time to dust off the backpack – your next big journey could be just around the corner.

Race Across the World will return to the BBC in 2026.

