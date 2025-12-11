Bookies name winners of Celebrity Race Across the World as ‘one of the closest finishes the series has seen’ predicted

The latest bookies odds have ‘revealed’ the winner of Celebrity Race Across the World.

The BBC show returns to screens on Thursday (December 11) for its much-anticipated final. So far in the series, the famous faces have travelled nearly 5,900km across 33 days, taking in some jaw-dropping sights.

But the journey comes to an end tonight – and according to the bookies one pair are firm favourites to be crowned the winner…

Celebrity Race Across the World 2025 final airs tonight [Credit: BBC]

Celebrity Race Across the World odds reveal 2025 winner

The Celebrity Race Across The World final airs on Thursday (December 11).

During the instalment, the remaining teams are tasked to race from Colombia’s second-largest city, Medellín, to the finish line on the Guajira Peninsula, the northernmost region of South America.

And according to Sports Casting, Molly Rainford and Tyler West are tipped to be crowned the champions of this year’s series.

“Molly Rainford and Tyler West head into the last leg as the 5/4 favourites after a late surge that turned the leaderboard on its head,” a SportsCasting spokesperson told ED!.

Anita Rani and her dad Bal are tipped to come last (Credit: BBC)

Who is tipped to come last on Celebrity Race Across the World?

However, shortly behind the couple are siblings Roman and Harleymoon Kemp. They have odds of 6/4 and “are poised to push the race to the wire”.

They continued: “Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie sit at 5/1 after falling off the pace. While Anita Rani and her father Bal are the outsiders at 9/1 following a costly setback.

“With everything still to play for, the odds suggest tonight’s finale could deliver one of the closest finishes the series has seen.”

The couple are tipped to be the winners (Credit: BBC)

Molly and Tyler on taking part in show

Meanwhile, speaking to the BBC recently, the bookies’ winners Molly and Tyler spoke about their experience on the show.

When asked if they ever thought they would reach the final, Tyler replied: “Never in a million years. We thought that we’d be here to take part, not to actually be the front runners. The pressure is on.” Molly then said: “I’m definitely going to go into full competitive mode.”

Talking about their “biggest challenge” in the race, Tyler revealed it was their budget. He explained: “It’s maths, and it always, and forever will be maths. Our budgeting hasn’t got better during the race, it’s just made us stop and think, can we really afford it? We’ve just got tighter!”

Read more: Celebrity Race Across the World’s Roman Kemp in tears as he talks to Harleymoon about wanting to take his own life

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know