Celebrity Race Across the World Roman Kemp praised for his “honesty” during ‘big personal moment’

Roman Kemp is earning huge praise as Celebrity Race Across the World wraps up, with viewers and former contestants alike applauding the presenter for his honesty about mental health.

Throughout the series, the 32-year-old star has opened up to his sister Harleymoon, 36, about his struggles, sharing candid conversations that clearly struck a chord with audiences. It’s been a surprisingly emotional thread running through the frantic race, and one that has given the BBC One show real heart.

Now Jeff Brazier – who knows exactly what it’s like to lay yourself bare on reality TV – has saluted Roman for his openness. Jeff says Roman’s willingness to speak so plainly has “helped so many people”, and fans seem to agree.

Roman Kemp has bravely spoken about his mental health struggles throughout Celebrity Race Across the World (Credit: BBC)

Roman Kemp’s Celebrity Race Across the World journey

Jeff, who competed in Celebrity Race Across the World with his son Freddy last year, believes Roman will have helped young men who are suffering.

It comes after the star apologised to Harleymoon last week for a distressing phone call he had previously made while feeling suicidal.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily in connection with Sky Vegas, Jeff said: “I loved hearing Roman apologising to his sister for that phone call and opening up. That will have helped so many people.

“It sparked a conversation that’s relevant to so many. It’s one of the biggest personal moments the race has ever seen – a man talking so honestly about feeling suicidal.

“Roman and Harley will be closer than ever. Roman let go of a weight that’s probably been on his shoulders for some time. I hope that’s huge for him.”

Jeff adds: “He’s had so much success, and to think he achieved all that while carrying so much anxiety – I imagine it’ll be really relieving for him and will catapult him even further.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at any time.

Dylan and Jackie’s journey

This year’s Celebrity Race Across the World has been a real rollercoaster for the contestants. They have all been on personal journeys while trekking across Central America.

In the second episode, Dylan Llewellyn, 33, and his mum Jackie, 59, have both spoken about tragic events in their lives. Dylan’s brother James died by suicide and Jackie’s first husband also died when she was 22 and pregnant.

Jeff says: “You can’t not mention Jackie. Early in the series, we learned she’d lost her son, James. Then we learned she’d also lost her first husband.

“When you hear that, you understand how that shapes someone. And you also understand how the race can help you gain perspective and feel ready to start living differently after so much loss.”

He continues: “The stories have been particularly strong this year, and that’s made it a riveting series.”

Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie have also been honest about their own personal tragedies (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World winners

In tonight’s episode, this year’s Celebrity Race Across the World’s winners will be declared.

Roman and Harleymoon, and Dylan and Jackie, are competing with Tyler West, 29, and 25-year-old Molly Rainford, and Anita Rani, 48, and her dad Bal, 69.

Viewers have watched the four pairs racing across Central America and into South America over the past six weeks. Jeff believes any one of them could win the 2025 series and insists he can’t predict what is going to happen.

But one thing he does know is how they will all struggle to adjust once it’s all over.

“It is weird,” he says. “You’ve been in a bubble. There’s such relief in getting home to creature comforts – having a routine again, boiling a kettle, having a bath. You appreciate them so much more.”

The winning pair will be announced in tonight’s final (Credit: BBC)

What time is the final on?

Celebrity Race Across the World reaches its nail-biting conclusion tonight, with the grand final kicking off at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The hour-long episode will see all four remaining teams push through the final leg in a last-ditch bid for victory – and the race has never felt closer.

Molly and Tyler are out in front and will set off first thanks to their lead, while Roman and Harleymoon are hot on their heels in second place. Further back, things are looking far more precarious. Jackie and Dylan closed the last episode a staggering 370km from the fifth checkpoint with just £14 to their name, and Anita and Bal are also still scrambling to reach the penultimate stop.

With money tight, distances huge and tensions high, the final stretch is wide open. Who’ll reach the finish line first? Tonight’s showdown promises a frantic, emotional end to the series.

Celebrity Race Across the World: The Final starts at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday December 11, 2025.

