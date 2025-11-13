Celebrity Race Across The World’s Dylan Llewellyn comforted by Roman Kemp after revealing brother James’ heartbreaking death

Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn breaks down in tears in tonight’s episode of Celebrity Race Across the World as he opens up about the heartbreaking loss of his brother James.

The emotional scenes unfold during an ancient ceremony in South America, where Dylan, 33, and his mum Jackie take part alongside their fellow contestants.

Sitting around a fire, Dylan Llewellyn bravely shares the story of his brother’s death – a moment that leaves both him and his mum in tears.

By the end of the ceremony, there isn’t a dry eye in sight, as the other racers are visibly moved by Dylan’s raw honesty and the deep bond between mother and son.

Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie have revealed the death of his brother in Celebrity Race Across The World (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across The World Dylan’s Llewellyn reveals what happened to his brother

Dylan tells their heartbreaking story during a ceremony to honour the goddess of the cacao tree to Guatemala. This involves drinking a cup of cacao, which tastes like raw hot chocolate. They are told it has spiritual and healing properties.

The female spiritual guide says: “This is a special moment for you to let go today anything you no longer need to be carrying in your heart, your life and your mind to find peace and love.”

As the ceremony gets underway, Jackie begins to cry. She tells the group – Roman and Harleymoon Kemp, and Mollie Rainford and Tyler West about how it makes her feel.

She says: “I feel a sense of peace and connection to people I have lost in my life. It brings me closer…”

Dylan starts crying too, as he explains through his tears: “Me and my mum lost someone close to us. I lost my brother and my mum lost her son. His name is James.

“I just wish he could take my place and do this, do all this and travel the world. But he never got to.”

Dylan Llewellyn goes on to reveal how James died to Celebrity Race Across The World viewers in a piece to the camera. He says: “My eldest brother James, he um.. he took his life when he was 20. I was 16. It just hit us all hard, so hard.

“Doing this race is like doing it for my brother and my mum. He would have loved to do something like this. I think she’d like to have that kind of journey with a son.”

Dylan’s mum Jackie also cries as she speaks about James’ tragic death (Credit: BBC)

Roman Kemp comforts Dylan

The camera returns to the campfire, with fellow competitor Roman visibly upset. He tells Dylan: “He’s with you the whole time. He’d be sat right here, he’d be laughing at everything you’re going through.”

Managing a smile through her tears, Jackie replies: “We’ve certainly had a lot of laughs so far!”

In scenes that will also leave viewers crying, Dylan tells the group: “He lived life to the full. He was so popular, he had so many friends. He was my hero.”

Dylan goes on to tell the camera: “James was everything I wanted to be with his confidence. I really want to get out of my comfort zone and support my mum, because I want to look after her on this trip because she deserves it. He would be proud of me I think.”

Back at the campfire, Dylan says: “I know he’s with us.” Jackie tells her son: “He’s your guardian angel. He’s racing with us.”

The pair later conclude they feel a “sense of relief and release” following the ceremony.

Dylan and Jackie are one of four teams in this year’s Celebrity Race Across the World (Credit: BBC)

Stars issued safety warning

The emotional scenes unfold in episode 2 of Celebrity Race Across The World, as the remaining competitors push on from their first checkpoint towards their next destination. Broadcaster Anita Rani and her dad Bal reached the checkpoint first, earning themselves a head start. This meant they missed out on the moving cacao tree ceremony that left everyone else in tears. This leg sees the teams travelling from Guatemala to El Zonte in El Salvador, having already journeyed through Mexico and Belize. But it’s far from a smooth ride. Before setting off, each pair receives a stark warning: “For safety reasons, travel after dark is not allowed on this leg.” Narrator John Hanna explains: “Across this region of Central America, increased trafficking and crime at night means it’s only safe for all teams to travel in daylight.” Reading the message, Anita turns to Bal with a nervous laugh and says: “We are going into some spicy territory.” And she’s not wrong – the next stretch of the race promises danger, drama and plenty of heart.

Celebrity Race Across The World continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday November 13, 2025.

