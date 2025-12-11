Celebrity Race Across the World: Harleymoon Kemp’s biggest fear when pursuing singing career

Celebrity Race Across the World 2025 favourite Harleymoon Kemp is already back to business as usual – and for her, that means singing.

Ahead of tonight’s big final, the 37-year-old has slipped straight back into her singer-songwriter groove, giving fans a glimpse of what she loves most.

Harleymoon has spent the past six weeks racing across continents with her brother Roman, 32, forming one of the show’s most entertaining sibling duos. They head into tonight’s finale in second place, chasing Molly Rainford and Tyler West, who currently hold the lead. The question now is whether the Kemps can summon one last burst of energy and beat them to the finish line.

But before the countdown begins, Harleymoon has treated followers to a taste of her musical side – a timely reminder that, no matter how intense the race gets, performing is still her true home. Tonight, though, all eyes will be on whether she and Roman can turn that second-place start into a winning sprint.

Harleymoon Kemp and her brother Roman are hoping to win tonight’s Celebrity Race Across the World Final (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World’s Harleymoon Kemp singing

Harleymoon, 37, juggles her love of country music with her job as a director and producer for commercials. But it’s quite clear what her main passion is.

Harleymoon Kemp has spent the past few weeks touring the UK with her music and has shared some videos of her amazing singing voice with fans on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Harleymoon uploaded a clip of herself performing her song Back in Tennessee. She is wearing a beige Stetson, an off-the-shoulder corset and snakeskin trousers.

She captioned the post: “Been amazing getting to hug and meet you guys at the shows this week – thanks for the support so far and streaming my songs – See u tonight in London.”

Harleymoon Kemp was afraid of her parent’s success when it came to her own singing career

Harleymoon and Roman are the daughter and son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp. Their mum, Shirlie, was also one half of 80s duo, Pepsi and Shirlie.

Their godfathers are the late George Michael, who died in 2016, and Martin’s Spandau Ballet co-star and brother, Gary. But despite their showbiz links, Harleymoon has refused to be a Nepo-baby.

Speaking to CountryRadio.co.uk, Harleymoon previously said she was “put off” pursuing a music career when she was 18. She had visited a record label to play her music but didn’t like their reaction.

“I was always scared,” Harleymoon said. “If your parents are successful musicians… well, I didn’t want to be judged on their success. I was really afraid of that.

“I remember going to a record label when I was 18 and they said, ‘Oh you’re so and so’s kid. We will give it a listen’. I know they didn’t really listen to it and I felt scared of the name attachment.

“It really put me off. So I ended up going down a photography route and did music in the background for other people.”

But as she grew older, Harleymoon decided to give it another go after realising singing really is her dream. In 2020, her single Space hit number 1 in the UK Country Charts.

Harleymoon is also adding another string to her bow. This weekend, she will take to the airwaves and host on Absolute Country Music. You can listen to Harleymoon on Sunday December 14 from 5pm.

Harleymoon and Roman battle it out for the final

Tonight marks the last leg of the adventure for Harleymoon and Roman Kemp as they battle it out in the Celebrity Race Across the World final. The siblings are up against three very different but equally determined teams: frontrunners Molly Rainford and Tyler West, actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie, and Anita Rani with her dad Bal.

Across 4,500km, from Central America deep into South America, the journey has pushed everyone to their limits. But for Roman and Harleymoon, it’s been especially emotional. Roman has repeatedly opened up about his mental health struggles – something viewers have praised him for throughout the series.

In last week’s episode, Roman broke down as he thanked Harleymoon for quite literally saving his life during a desperate phone call when he once felt suicidal. It was one of the most powerful moments of the series, and a stark reminder of how much this race has meant to them beyond the competition.

Tonight, they’ll run their final stretch together – and whatever happens at the finish line, it’s clear this journey has already changed both of them.

Harleymoon says Roman has taught her to be ‘honest about her emotions’ during Celebrity Race Across the World (Credit: BBC)

Star reflects on the ‘best part’ of the race

Speaking ahead of tonight’s final, Harleymoon said: “I think Roman has taught me the art of being honest about your emotions. I think I’ve always just been upbeat. Don’t worry about it.

“And I think Roman being able to communicate how he feels all the time, strangely made me feel like, ‘Oh, that’s not a weakness. That’s a really powerful tool that you have, to be able to express how you feel’. And I feel really inspired by that.”

Harleymoon has since posted a picture of herself and Roman from Celebrity Race Across the World on Instagram.

Captioning it, she said: “The adventure of a lifetime.. but honestly.. the best part was getting to spend 6 weeks with @romankemp as best mates. Went straight back to feeling like kids again xx.”

Good luck for tonight, guys!

The Celebrity Race Across the World final starts at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday December 11, 2025.

