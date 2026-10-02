Ross Kemp left Celebrity Traitors viewers in hysterics during episode one, with fans even giving him a new title because of his behaviour.

The actor joined the new Celebrity Traitors line-up, before wondering if the game’s first murder had somehow already happened.

Host Claudia Winkleman had selected the Traitors before sending the celebrities into their opening charity challenge.

The group managed to secure £15,000. But Ross appeared on edge despite the win.

He began seeing potential danger in some very ordinary exchanges with his fellow players.

Ross Kemp appeared paranoid in the first episode of Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Why Ross Kemp suspected Bella Ramsey on Celebrity Traitors

Ross’ attention first turned to Bella Ramsey during the challenge. After Bella placed a hat on Ross’ head, he turned to them and whispered: “You didn’t just kill me, did you?”

Bella replied: “No!”

As they headed back to the castle, Ross speculated that Bella had killed him “in plain sight” during the mission.

Back at the castle, the paranoia continued for poor Ross.

When Leigh-Anne Pinnock rubbed his arm as she passed him in the bar, Ross speculated about the gesture.

Maya Jama, who is a Traitor, also spotted just how unsettled he had become. She said during a confessional: “Ross is really worried.”

She then explained his suspicion over Bella’s touch and the hat: “He thinks that Bella touched him and gave him a hat, so he thinks they could be a Traitor.”

Celebrity Traitors viewers branded Ross the most paranoid player ever… (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors fans react to Ross Kemp and give him new title

Ross, best known to many viewers as EastEnders’ Grant Mitchell, showed a seriously rattled side of himself inside the castle.

Now, it’s resulted in many viewers branding him the most paranoid player on the BBC show.

One person said on X: “Ross Kemp must be the most paranoid player ever. Someone could literally say ‘Hello’ to him and he’d assume it was the Traitors trying to off him in plain sight.”

Another wrote: “I’m so here for Ross Kemp being the most paranoid faithful ever.”

Someone else added: “Ross Kemp is the most paranoid faithful I’ve ever seen in my life.”

When Celebrity Traitors returned

Celebrity Traitors returned for its new series on Thursday evening.

Claudia’s cast included Ross, Bella, Maya, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Richard E. Grant.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star James Acaster was one ‘dumped for Mr Bean’ in relationship low

But will Ross’ paranoid continue in episode two?

Celebrity Traitors continues on Friday October 2 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of Ross’ behaviour on Celebrity Traitors? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.