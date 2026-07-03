Coronation Street ITVX episode finally reveals Megan’s verdict as grooming storyline concludes

The latest Coronation Street instalment dropped early on ITVX today (Friday, July 3), bringing a tense court storyline to its conclusion as Megan Walsh’s verdict was finally decided.

After a drawn-out wait, the Driscolls were finally able to breathe again when the jury returned a guilty verdict in Megan’s trial, leaving emotions running high in court as justice was served.

With the verdict confirmed, attention quickly turned to sentencing as the judge made the final decision on Megan’s punishment.

Megan is now behind bars (Credit: ITV)

Megan Walsh found guilty as court reaches dramatic conclusion

The Driscolls headed back into court with nerves running high as Megan Walsh’s trial reached its closing stages. Will was hopeful he had done enough to see Megan removed from his life for good.

Inside the courtroom, Will and his family took their seats. Megan’s mum Janine also then waited anxiously to hear what the jury would decide.

The moment of truth arrived as the jury delivered a guilty verdict. Megan was found guilty of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, as well as inciting a child to engage in sexual activity in a position of trust.

Visibly shaken, Megan was left horrified as the court moved swiftly on to sentencing. She was also then escorted away towards her cell.

The Driscolls got the news they wanted (Credit: ITV)

Megan Walsh sentenced to five years behind bars

Megan Walsh was handed a five-year prison sentence, although Maggie feared she may only serve half of that time.

For the Driscolls, the outcome marked a clear victory as they watched the convicted abuser taken down, despite Megan pleading to be released.

As she was led away, Megan locked eyes with Will. She branded him a ‘liar’ before desperately turning to her mum and begging her to help.

Janine was left in tears as Megan begged her to ‘do something’ to stop her from being targeted once inside prison.

Back at the pub, Ollie tried to lift the mood, comforting his brother and encouraging him to finally start looking ahead to the future now that Megan was out of his life.

With Megan now behind bars, could this mark the beginning of a more hopeful chapter for Will and his family?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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