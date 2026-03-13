Is Sharon Watts coming back to EastEnders? Everything we know about Letitia Dean’s break

Sharon Watts is a legend to EastEnders fans, but the iconic Walford woman, played by Letitia Dean, hasn’t been seen in Albert Square since autumn last year.

Now though, there’s been a hint that Sharon could be coming back to EastEnders very soon.

And EastEnders fans are delighted!

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Sharon’s been gone for aaaaages (Credit: BBC)

Where is Sharon Watts in EastEnders?

Fans last saw Sharon Watts in EastEnders last September. After spending some time away, Shaz made a brief return to reunite with sister Vicki.

And of course, she came face to face with Zoe after many years. And Zoe lied that her twins – though back then she only knew her son had survived – had been fathered by Sharon’s husband, Dennis Rickman.

Sharon immediately offered Zoe the cash that she needed to find out what happened to her son.

But when Sharon discovered Zoe had lied – and the real father wasn’t Dennis after all – she was distraught.

She even said it was like her son Denny had died all over again. Poor Sharon!

Heartbroken, Sharon fled Walford once more and she’s not been back since.

Sharon was reunited with sister Vicki but then she left Walford again (Credit: BBC)

Is Letitia Dean returning to EastEnders as Sharon Watts?

Finally, though, there’s some hope!

In Thursday’s episode, Phil was giving his nephew Mark Fowler a bit of a talking to at the boxing gym, which Sharon owns with Phil.

Phil had managed to get Mark out of the huge trouble he was in with the drugs gang. Except Mark needs to find a lot of money to get himself off the hook – and Phil told him in no uncertain terms that he needed to stay out of trouble.

So Mr Mitchell put Mark in charge – for the time being. He said he could manage the gym “until Sharon gets back”.

No official announcement has been made by EastEnders about whether Letitia Dean has left for good or if she’s coming back.

But this latest mention of the Queen of the Vic got the viewers excited!

Of course, we know Grant Mitchell – Sharon’s ex-husband and Mark’s dad – is returning soon.

Could that be a reason for Shaz to come home?

Sharon came face to face with Zoe (Credit: BBC)

Celebrations!

Fans were quick to celebrate the mention of Ms Watts on social media.

“OMG Sharon is returning!” wrote one excited viewer.

“I hope she’s back soon,” another fan wrote. “A Sharon-less AND Stacey-less Walford is tough to handle.’

“We need Stacey, Suki & Sharon back so much,” said another viewer.

We couldn’t agree more! We’d definitely like to see Sharon back where she belongs very soon.

How about you?