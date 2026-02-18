Jasmine’s missing phone mystery is finally solved in EastEnders early iPlayer episode

WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, and reveals who stole Jasmine’s phone.

If you thought the fallout from Jasmine’s bombshell confession couldn’t get any messier, think again.

After admitting she killed Anthony, Jasmine has stood firm that she acted in self-defence. There is just one problem.

The only proof she has is on a video stored on her phone and that phone has vanished at the worst possible moment.

Zoe is shocked when Kat tells her Jasmine killed Anthony (Credit: BBC)

Zoe doesn’t believe Kat

Today’s episode of EastEnders sees Jasmine questioned by the police, and while she is telling them what happened the night her dad died, the police don’t believe her.

Kat is also struggling to believe Jasmine’s claims. She also faces visiting Zoe in prison to tell her about Jasmine’s confession.

Zoe doesn’t believe a word of what Kat is saying. She tells her mum that Jasmine must be lying and demands to see her lawyer.

Max makes Oscar see that Jasmine has been using him (Credit: BBC)

Max talks sense into Oscar

Meanwhile, as Cindy and Max try to convince Oscar that he has had a lucky escape, Jasmine calls him and asks if he has found her phone yet. Oscar tells her that he hasn’t looked and wants to know why she lied to him. When she can’t answer, he hangs up, feeling totally betrayed.

Max tells him that all Jasmine does is lie (a bit rich, coming from him!) and that she has been using him this whole time.

Oscar tells Max and Cindy that Jasmine has a video on her phone that proves she acted in self-defence. He also mentions that her password is his birthday. Something that becomes very handy later on!

After an emotional exchange with Max, Oscar goes to see Patrick. But Patrick is a broken man after hearing that his son was killed by his own daughter.

Meanwhile, Jasmine’s back at the police station, and with no phone to help her, she is charged with Anthony’s murder.

While Zoe is released, Jasmine is charged with murder (Credit: BBC)

With no phone to back up claims, Jasmine’s charged

Ritchie goes to see Zoe, who tries to convince her that she killed Anthony. But her bid to protect Jasmine doesn’t wash with Ritchie, who has seen it all before, and Zoe is legally discharged.

Kat is thrilled to have Zoe back home. But when she admits that she was the one who turned Jasmine in to the police, Zoe is stunned.

Desperate to find the phone and get Jasmine out of prison, Zoe goes hunting. Kat reveals the bag was found under the buffet table, but that Jasmine’s phone is still missing.

Max has Jasmine’s phone (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jasmine’s phone location is revealed…

And then the truth is revealed. It is Max who has Jasmine’s phone.

Alone in his room at the B&B, he tries to unlock it so he can see exactly what the video shows. In a painfully awkward moment that says everything about their relationship, he struggles to remember Oscar’s birthday, despite being told earlier that it is the passcode.

Eventually, Max gains access and watches the footage. The video clearly shows Jasmine acted in self-defence.

Now the power sits squarely in Max’s hands. Will he take the phone to the police and clear Jasmine’s name? Show Oscar the truth? Or will he delete the evidence and ensure Jasmine stays behind bars?

