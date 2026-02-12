WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, and sees Chrissie Watts return.

Chrissie Watts has stormed back into Albert Square today, and as ever, she’s bringing a whirlwind of drama.

Her reunion with Jake Moon is fraught, Kat is hunting for answers, and let’s just say she’s not going to like what she uncovers.

Jake waited nervously for Chrissie to arrive (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Chrissie Watts makes a dramatic entrance

With Alfie off visiting his younger brother Spencer in Australia, Jake and Kat are setting a trap to catch Chrissie out. They wait in the park, Kat hidden, Jake fidgeting nervously.

When Chrissie arrives, the ice between her and Jake is initially frosty, but soon they’re talking through where things went wrong. What she doesn’t realise is that Jake is recording every word on his phone.

Jake hopes for a confession about murder, but it quickly becomes clear that Chrissie isn’t the villain he’s imagined.

She asks, pointedly, why she would kill someone she doesn’t even know and risk returning to prison. As Jake softens, Kat suddenly emerges from hiding and lashes out at Chrissie.

Chrissie and Jake catch up (Credit: BBC)

Kat confronts Chrissie

Shocked at Jake’s deception, Chrissie lashes back, and the argument escalates quickly.

Kat, convinced Chrissie is guilty, calls the police. But Jake switches sides, insisting he believes in Chrissie’s innocence. In a bold move, he grabs Kat’s phone, tosses it into a pond, and urges Chrissie to run with him.

Later, as they try to escape in a car, Kat blocks their path. Chrissie tricks her by turning on the waterworks and offering a lift back to the Square – only to drive off, leaving a fuming Kat behind.

EastEnders: Chrissie Watts and Kat Moon have an honest chat (Credit: BBC)

Queen Vic reunion

Back on the Square, Chrissie and Jake share a more honest moment in the car. Chrissie is hurt over Jake’s trickery, but he reassures her he still loves her and believes she didn’t kill Anthony.

The pair stop by The Queen Vic for a drink, where Chrissie reconnects with Tracey behind the bar before confronting Kat again.

Chrissie calmly points out that there is no forensic evidence tying her to Anthony’s death at Christmas. The police would have questioned her by now if she were involved, leaving Kat confused.

Chrissie points out that Jasmine must be the killer (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Chrissie Watts cracks the case

While talking through Zoe’s involvement, Chrissie quickly figures out who really killed Anthony.

With Zoe cleared, there’s only one other suspect: Jasmine. Kat is left open-mouthed as Chrissie reveals she’s solved the mystery in record time, leaving the reality that Anthony’s killer has been right under her nose.

With the truth finally out, the question remains: will Kat get justice for Zoe, or is this just the beginning of another Walford drama?

Read more: Mark Jr affair ‘sealed’ as fan theory ties his return to EastEnders flashforward