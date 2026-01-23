Mark Jr affair ‘sealed’ as fan theory ties his return to EastEnders flashforward

EastEnders viewers have predicted that the return of Mark Fowler Jr. is setting up a massive affair, as also hinted at in the soap’s recent flashforward episode. Eagle-eyed viewers will remember how Mark was there when Max was arrested on New Year’s day (next year!) while his family looked on.

Viewers were quick to note how cosy this mystery figure seemed to be with the Branning family, leaving many wondering how he’d come to be involved with Lauren, Oscar and Jack.

Might the soap be setting up an affair between Lauren and Mark Jr?

Mark first appeared back in January (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Mark Jr affair following flashforward episode

Fans took to social media in the wake of Mark Jr’s return last night (Thursday, January 22), where they shared their thoughts on what might bring Mark back to Albert Square. And, beyond that, how he might be involved in the soap’s flashforward episode.

With Lauren and Peter’s marriage apparently under pressure as of New Year’s Day, some had already speculated that Lauren is having an affair. Evidence for this theory included her getting a message from someone who asked her to meet at the ‘usual’ place.

She also seemed to be very uncomfortable while Mark was around in the the flashfoward scenes.

Shared one fan on X: “Lauren cheating with Peter’s cousin Mark, she takes after Max, and keeping it in the family.”

“So Mark Fowler Jr is going to have an affair with Lauren,” suggested another.

“My first major theory surrounding Mark Fowler Jnr is that he embarks on an affair with Lauren Branning. It was implied but not confirmed in the Flashforward that Peter and Lauren ain’t in a very good place but has Lauren cheated on Peter behind his back?” said a third.

Will Lauren have an affair with Mark Jr?

What brings Mark back to Walford? (Credit: BBC)

What happens next as Mark Jr. returns

As this storyline continues next week, Phil and the family demand to know why Mark’s back. He says that he’s back to support Vicki during Joel’s trial, but soon shares his ulterior motive with Phil.

However, Phil refuses to help, as he’s still planning on leaving town with Nigel. Later, Mark spots an opportunity when Julie returns home.

He reveals what Phil’s been up to, forcing his uncle to stick around when she stops him from taking her husband to Portugal.

But what is Mark’s big secret? And why does he need Phil’s help?

Read more: EastEnders early release teases new twist for Jasmine’s missing twin brother