EastEnders fans convinced Penny and Vinny are baby Ethan’s parents as soap reveals massive flashforward ‘clue’

Fans of EastEnders have grown convinced that Penny Branning and Vinny Panesar will become the parents of flashforward baby Ethan this year. This comes as the soap set up a series of mysteries in its recent special episode – including the reveal that Jack will find himself caring for an infant, named Ethan.

But who’s Ethan’s parents?

With fireworks flying between Vinny and Penny, soap viewers have put two and two together to wonder whether the pair might turn out to be Ethan’s parents.

Is one mystery about to be solved?

Jack’s caring for an infant child on New Year’s Day 2027 (Credit: BBC)

Penny is flashforward baby Ethan’s mother, EastEnders fans predict

Gina spotted sparks flying between Penny and Vinny as last night’s episode aired (Tuesday, January 13) as he drowned his sorrows in Harry’s Barn. Recalling how the pair had hooked up on New Year’s Eve, Gina’s convinced that they should give their romance a proper go.

Wrote one fan on Facebook: “Excited to see how Vinny and Penny’s relationship develops – There’s a high possibility that “Ethan” from the Flashforward could be Vinny and Penny’s. So this pair are ones we really need to watch out for in the coming weeks.”

“What if Jack has baby Ethan because Penny is in prison for her part in whatever shenanigans Max is in? Penny’s morals are flexible and a baby born in prison would be peak,” another suggested.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, another fan wrote: “Oh that’s where the baby Jack was looking after comes from,” wrote one fan on Facebook.

“Ethan’s parents,” agreed another.

Have fans solved the mystery of baby Ethan?

New love for Vinny? (Credit: BBC)

Romance is on the cards for Vinny and Penny in this week’s spoilers

As the soap returns to air tonight (Wednesday, January 14), Gina suggests that Penny explore her tentative romance with Vinny. And, in spoilers for tomorrow’s episode, the pair head out on a date to Container Junction.

Is love in the air between Vinny and Penny? And, if so, what does this mean for their future?

