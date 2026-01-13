Harry and Nicola in danger as Ravi takes his revenge in EastEnders

Harry and Nicola Mitchell faced the consequences of their actions in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, January 13) as a raving Ravi Gulati came looking for revenge. Having realised that they’d spiked him last week, he decided to take matters into his own hands, engineering a violent confrontation.

And, after locking Priya in the flat, he stormed across the street, ready to take his revenge upon mother and son. But what will Ravi do next?

Here’s what happened in EastEnders tonight… and what happens next.

Ravi’s on the warpath (Credit: BBC)

Ravi sought his revenge in EastEnders tonight

As the soap continued tonight, the police questioned Priya and Ravi over Nugget’s attack. They theorised that it had been related to Ravi’s own criminal connections, and pressed him for information on who could have attacked his son.

After denying any knowledge of Nugget’s attackers, Priya told Ravi that Nugget could never know the truth. If he ever found out, she worried, it’d kill him.

Back in Walford, Harry and Nicola worried that Ravi might be onto them. Fearing for how he’d react, Nicola made the wise decision to flee Albert Square with her sons.

Meanwhile, Ravi met up with Jack, who again pressured him to meet with the mysterious ‘Delaney.’ But Ravi was far more interested in working out what had happened to him, and, after seeing a stressed-out Harry in The Vic, began to realise that he’d been spiked.

Returning home, he grabbed a baseball bat from his things and locked Priya in the flat. He then stormed over to the Mitchells’, where he confronted those responsible for his torment.

What will Ravi do next?

Can Ravi get over his guilt? (Credit: BBC)

Ravi’s consumed by his guilt in spoilers for next week

As the story continues tomorrow (Wednesday, January 14), Ravi’s confrontation continues. While EastEnders spoilers don’t reveal how far Ravi will go, we do know that Nugget will return to Albert Square as next week begins.

However, Ravi struggles with his son, and snaps when Nugget asks why he didn’t visit him in hospital. The next day, in an attempt to appease Ravi, Nugget attempts to go outside.

He soon becomes overwhelmed, suffering a panic attack in front of his family. Meanwhile, Ravi too struggles under the weight of his own guilt.

Can the family move on from what’s happened?

