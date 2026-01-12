EastEnders stars lead tributes as ‘iconic’ actor Derek Martin dies at 92

The cast of EastEnders have paid tribute following the death of soap icon Derek Martin, who played taxi driver Charlie Slater. First joining in 2000, the actor played the family patriarch for around 15 years before his character suffered a fatal heart attack in 2016.

According to the media, Martin passed away on Saturday while in hospital. He is survived by sons David and Jonathan, who said: “Derek wasn’t just a dad to us he was a friend and supported us through our highs and lows. He never stopped learning, he loved meeting people and was always generous with his time. We both miss him terribly.”

After initially breaking into the industry as a stuntman, Martin appeared in episodes of The Sweeney, The Bill and Law & Order, before joining EastEnders as beloved taxi driver Charlie Slater.

Derek played Slater dad Charlie (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders pays tribute to ‘iconic’ Derek Martin

Posting on social media, EastEnders shared their own tribute to the actor. Sharing an image of the actor to its X and Instagram accounts, the soap wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Derek Martin. From the moment he arrived, Derek’s portrayal of Charlie Slater instantly cemented him in the hearts of the audience, as the head of one of EastEnders most iconic families.

They continued: “Charlie would do anything for his family, and much like his character, Derek would do the same for those around him.”

The soap’s statement finished: “Derek was deeply loved by all those who worked with him at EastEnders and will always be remembered with great fondness. Our love and thoughts are with his family and friends.”

The star has passed away at the age of 92 (Credit: ITV)

Soap stars pay tribute

Meanwhile, in the comments below the soap’s Instagram post, fans and co-stars alike paid tribute to the actor.

Shona McGarty, who played Whitney Dean said: “The most gorgeous human. Always made me laugh. Some wonderful memories. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Carmel Kazemi star Bonnie Langford commented with a crying emoji and a red heart.

“Loved Derek. Such a gentleman, funny, cheeky, such talent. RIP darling man,” said Honey Mitchell actress Emma Barton.

