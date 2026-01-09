EastEnders fans predict Bea has a surprise connection to another resident… and it’s not Linda

EastEnders fans have predicted that new arrival Bea Pollard might have a secret connection to another Albert Square resident… and not just her pre-existing one to Linda Carter. This comes as Bea accepted a place to stay at Peacock Palace, after running into Linda again at their school reunion.

Things didn’t exactly go well between Bea and Linda, with Bea reminding her how she’d mocked her at school, and suggesting that she hadn’t really changed as an adult. Returning home, Linda was full of guilt for how she’d treated Bea, and determined to apologise.

Later, she and Honey tracked Bea down just as she was being kicked out of her flat. Linda offered Bea a place to stay at Peacock Palace, which she accepted.

Bea’s here to stay then! But might she have another secret connection on Albert Square?

Bea joined Linda and Elaine in Peacock Palace last night (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Bea has a ‘secret sister’ as she reunites with Linda

Following last night’s episode, viewers shared their thoughts on social media about the soap’s newest arrival. And, in addition to the drama between Bea and Linda, some wondered whether she might have a ‘secret sister’ already living in Walford.

“Anyone else feel like Bea is Honey’s long lost twin or sibling or relative? Or is it just me?” asked one fan on Reddit.

Said another: “I think Bea is related to Honey (potential long lost twin/sister?) They’re so similar and I think that’s by design. We don’t know much about Honey’s backstory / family history so this could be part of her character development.”

“If that’s true, it’s a stroke of genius to call Honey’s sister Bea,” replied a third.

“Their names certainly go together well!” another exclaimed.

Could she be (Bea) Honey’s long-lost sister?

Honey crossed paths with Bea at a school reunion (Credit: BBC)

Bea takes a shine to Max in next week’s spoilers

As the story continues next week, Bea gets her feet under the table at Peacock Palace. She soon takes notice of fellow resident, Max.

Linda offers to take her for a drink after collecting the rest of her things from the flat, but is distracted by a situation with Ollie at school. Wanting to help out, Max offers to take Bea for a drink himself – which Bea misconstrues as a date.

Still, Max goes ahead with the ‘date’ – putting his kids’ nose out of joint when he turns up late to a memorial for their late sister, Abi.

Read more: Is Nugget dead? His fate revealed after he’s attacked by Ravi