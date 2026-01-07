As Bea makes her EastEnders debut, star Ronni Ancona teases ‘danger’ for Linda

EastEnders will air the arrival of newcomer Bea Pollard in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, January 7), when Linda Carter runs into her old schoolmate at a reunion event. Played by BBC actress and comedian Ronni Ancona, Bea’s sure to make a big impression – especially given how she seems to be harbouring a grudge over their past.

But what does Bea’s arrival on the scene mean for Linda? And what else has actress Ronni Ancona been in?

Read up on the soap’s newest arrival here!

Bea makes her debut in EastEnders tonight (Credit: BBC)

All you need to know about EastEnders star Ronni Ancona

Award-winning actress and comedian Ronni Ancona plays new arrival Bea. This isn’t Ronni’s first time on Albert Square though – she previously co-wrote and starred in The Big Impression alongside Alistair McGowan, where she performed impressions of icons Peggy Mitchell and Kat Slater.

Outside of her work on The Big Impression, Ronni also appeared in episodes of Skins, Midsomer Murders and Death in Paradise. Speaking about playing Bea, Ronni said: “I am honoured to have been invited to join the iconic institution that is EastEnders.

“I hope audiences have as much fun watching her as I have had bringing her to life.”

But what does the future hold for Bea?

Linda comes face-to-face with Bea again (Credit: BBC)

Ronni Ancona teases ‘unexpected developments’ as Bea arrives in EastEnders

In a recent interview, Ronni described Bea as ‘both tragic and funny.’ She added: “Bea is misunderstood, and there’s a touch of desperation about her. When she feels cornered, she can become rather dangerous.”

“Deep down, she just wants to be loved and to fit in. She’s the sort of person who “window-shops” other people’s lives, trying to reshape herself into whoever she thinks others want her to be. In her mind, that’s the only way to earn love and attention. Which is, unfortunately, quite misguided.”

Of what the future holds, Ronnie hinted at “lots of twists and turns and lots of unexpected developments.”

She added: “She’s a mercurial character who is witty, and charismatic, yet vulnerable as well.”

