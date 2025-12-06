Actress and comedian Ronni Ancona joining EastEnders as a ‘mystery’ face from Linda’s past

EastEnders is set to welcome a new addition to the cast with the arrival of star Ronni Ancona next year. The BBC revealed its latest addition today (Saturday, December 6), revealing news of actress and comedian Ronni’s upcoming stint on the soap.

Ronni is perhaps best known for her work as an impressionist – appearing on Big Impression, Ronni Ancona & Co and Stella Street. During this time, you’ll remember that she imitated some of the UK’s most famous faces at the time.

This included the likes of Kat Slater, Peggy Mitchell and Sharon Watts, in comedic takes on the BBC soap. Ronni will now join the cast in a more serious capacity, as mysterious newcomer Bea.

EastEnders has cast comedian Ronni Ancona as Bea (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders reveals Ronni Ancona casting news

Announcing Ronni’s appointment to the role, Executive Producer Ben Wadey shared: “I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Ronni Ancona to EastEnders playing the character of Bea. Bea’s character is mysterious, and we’re thrilled to have an esteemed actress and comedian like Ronni playing her.”

Meanwhile, speaking on her new role, Ronni said: “I am honoured to have been invited to join the iconic institution that is EastEnders, and to go on this whirlwind of a journey with such an unpredictable, nuanced and complex character as Bea. I hope audiences have as much fun watching her as I have had bringing her to life.”

According to the BBC, Ronni has already begun filming EastEnders, with her scenes set to air next year.

But who is Bea, and what brings her to Walford?

Bea is a face from Linda Carter’s past (Credit: BBC)

Who is soap newcomer Bea?

In a press release from the BBC, the soap described Bea as a schoolmate of Linda’s. The pair will be reunited when Linda – who makes her return to Albert Square later this month – attends a school union.

While Linda and Bea both have very different impressions (heh) of their time at school, it’s not long before Bea follows Linda back to Walford. In doing so, she soon finds herself in the heart of the drama. In doing so, more details emerge regarding her mysterious past.

