EastEnders fans celebrate the return of ‘icon’ Sam Mitchell as Kim Medcalf reprises role

EastEnders fans have celebrated the return of soap icon Sam Mitchell to Walford this week – as Kim Medcalf reprised the role last night. This came as Zoe learned of Anthony’s restraining order from his wife, and opted to stay with Lauren Branning instead.

Watching them leave The Vic together, Sam stepped out of the darkness, a coy smile on her face.

Whether she’s been tormenting Zoe remains to be seen… but for now, let’s just celebrate the return of the one and only (Danniella Westbrook notwithstanding) Sam Mitchell.

Sam returned to EastEnders last night (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans praise return of Sam Mitchell

As last night’s episode aired, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on Sam’s comeback. And it was good news for many, who were happy to see Sam back where she belongs.

“Hey there, icon!” wrote one fan on X.

“THAT IS HOW YOU DO A DOOF DOOF. Welcome home Sam Mitchell,” another agreed.

Proclaimed a third: “Sam is back! I’ve missed her.”

“Make her stay forever,” another begged.

Are you happy to have Sam back?

Sam’s return kicks off a dramatic week in Walford (Credit: BBC)

Robbing Phil, Zoe showdown and cancer fears: what’s next for Sam Mitchell

Sam doesn’t waste much time making her presence known when her return resumes next week. She makes a start by sneaking into Phil’s, where she tries to take money from his safe.

She’s spotted by Nigel, who mistakes her for daughter Clare, and lets her take the cash. On her way out, she’s spotted by Zoe, who demands to know if she’s behind her recent stalking.

Meanwhile, Phil assumes from Nigel’s description that the thief was Nicola – but realises the truth when he spots Kat and Sam bickering.

After giving Phil the slip, Sam meets with Ricky Jr. – but is accosted by Jack, who demands to know what she’s doing back. She reveals that she’s found a lump, and is worried it’s cancer.

When Jack realises she hasn’t seen a doctor, he and Denise try to talk her into making an appointment. Sam makes a deal with Denise but, realising they’re bluffing about their part, reneges on her agreement to see a doctor.

Jack, Denise and the family are fuming – but can they convince Sam to seek help?

