EastEnders early release reveals Howie and Kim’s future as his betrayal rocks the family

WARNING: The below piece is full of massive spoilers regarding EastEnders tonight, which you can stream on BBC iPlayer now, but has yet to premiere on terrestrial television – in which the soap reveals what’s next for Howie and Kim.

Howie is fighting for his future with Kim in EastEnders tonight, as she reacts with shock to news of his jewellery theft and blackmail. Vengeful Anthony exposed Howie last night, sharing how he’d blackmailed Oscar and Lauren after Patrick’s attack.

Naturally, the family are horrified by Howie’s actions. Can he repair his relationship with Kim?

Patrick’s horrified to hear about Anthony’s restraining order (Credit: BBC)

Howie and Anthony’s secrets are laid bare

Picking up where last night’s episode left off, the Truemans are horrified by Anthony’s claims. Guilty Howie admits to everything, to Kim and Patrick’s dismay.

As Patrick reels from the betrayal, Howie agrees to leave. Scrutiny then turns on Anthony, when Patrick asks how long he’d known Howie’s secret, and why he chose to humiliate Kim the way he had.

It’s then that Kim shareshow ex-wife Sophie has taken out a restraining order against Anthony.

Kim breaks it off with Howie (Credit: BBC)

It’s the end for Kim and Howie in EastEnders today

As Yolande tends to an upset Patrick, Kim and Denise head for a drink. Kim admits that she still has feelings for Howie, and doesn’t know if this will be enough to end their relationship.

Meanwhile, Howie visits with Denzel, Anthony and Yolande, all of whom reprimand him for his actions. Anthony manages to make things right with Patrick, claiming that Sophie is exaggerating about the behaviour which led to his restraining order.

Finally, Howie goes to see Kim, where he fights for their relationship. Kim isn’t having any of it though, realising that he hasn’t changed from the conman he was when they first met, all those years ago.

Howie’s heart breaks as she calls off their engagement… and the entire relationship.

Is this it for Howie and Kim?

