WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for EastEnders tonight, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now, but has yet to air on terrestrial television – as an explosive confrontation takes place between Howie and Anthony.

Kim and Howie’s engagement party ends in chaos in EastEnders tonight, as Howie and Anthony’s feud comes to a head. This comes after Howie learned the truth about Anthony – that his ex-wife, Sophie, is taking out a restraining order against him, due to his behaviour.

This put a stop to Anthony’s plan to expose Howie as a thief, with both men at a stalemate as the episode ended. But how long can Anthony and Howie keep each other’s secrets?

Tensions between Anthony and Howie are at a high (Credit: BBC)

Kim learns the truth about Anthony in EastEnders tonight

As the story continues today (Wednesday, December 3), Kim is in engagement party planning mode. She’s distracted by the obvious atmosphere between Anthony and Howie, and asks her husband-to-be what he’s hiding.

He tells her about Sophie’s restraining order, and tries to swear her to silence. However, she storms straight over to confront Anthony – who’s fuming to know he’s been double-crossed.

Once Kim’s gone, he plots to expose Howie at the party.

Anthony exposes Howie in front of their family (Credit: BBC)

Anthony and Howie’s feud comes to a head

Later, Anthony runs into Oscar in the café. He’s delighted to hear how Howie blackmailed Lauren and Oscar, and heads home to humiliate his rival.

However, he seems to have second thoughts when he sees how happy everyone is. It’s a mood which doesn’t last long – and an emotional speech from Patrick pushes Anthony over the edge.

He snaps and exposes Howie’s secret, branding him a ‘blackmailing, two-faced, thieving little weasel’ in front of his shocked friends and family.

How will they react to news of Howie’s wrongdoing? And will Howie retaliate by revealing Anthony’s own dirty little secret?

