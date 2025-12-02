Zoe in danger? What happens in EastEnders next as she turns to ‘dangerous’ Anthony

The truth about Anthony Trueman’s past was revealed in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, November 2) as Howie turned the tables on the Doctor. Anthony was determined to expose Howie as Penny’s jewellery thief, but got more than he bargained for when he was confronted with evidence of his own wrongdoing.

But where does this leave Zoe? After alienating herself from the Slaters – not realising that Jean was behind the menacing light-show in the upstairs window – she took refuge at her old flame’s.

Is Zoe in danger from Anthony?

Kat tried to get through to Zoe (Credit: BBC)

Zoe took refuge with Anthony after rowing with her family

As last night’s bombshell continued, Lily reeled at the realisation that Jean had been responsible for Zoe’s latest threat. Jean, however, insisted that she’d only planted the lights, and was as clueless as to the rest of them about the Christmas card, paint job and the rest.

Meanwhile, upstairs, Tommy denied being responsible. He’d been rehearsing for his role in Nigel’s film, not leaving weird messages for his sister. Kat tried to bring the family together, but matters only worsened as Zoe lashed out in the pub, accusing Vicki.

Realising the negative effect Zoe’s behaviour was having on her family and business, Kat realised that Zoe had to leave. Meanwhile, as Zoe packed her bags, Lily took Jean aside and admonished her for confessing the truth about the lights to Kat and Zoe.

She just needed to get through Freddie’s leaving party, Jean insisted, and then she’d be fine.

And, after a dramatic, vitriol-filled speech, Zoe departed The Vic. And to where? Back to Anthony, of course, who was more than happy to take her in – issuing a creepy smile behind her back.

Anthony was delighted to have Zoe back (Credit: BBC)

Howie learned the truth about Anthony in EastEnders tonight

Meanwhile, Kim and the family were gathered to celebrate Howie and Kim’s engagement. Howie, however, was in for a shock when Anthony accused him of stealing the engagement ring from Penny – and demanded that he come clean to Kim.

In an attempt to cover his tracks, Howie told Kim that the ring was a fake, and wanted to take it back so he could get her a ‘real’ one. When Kim refused, Howie decided to take a different approach to dealing with Anthony.

Wrangling the number of his wife from Patrick, Howie gave her a call. After a conversation with Sophie, Howie learned that she was trying to take out a restraining order against Anthony. Triumphant, he confronted Anthony with what he’d learned.

Anthony insisted that Sophie was lying about him being a ‘danger’ to women, but the issue of the restraining order remained – and the two men found themselves at a stalemate.

Howie and Anthony struggle with the burden of each other’s secrets (Credit: BBC)

Anthony and Howie’s secrets at risk tomorrow

As the story continues in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow (Wednesday, December 3), Anthony and Howie are determined to keep their secrets buried. However, as Kim excitedly plans her engagement party, loose lips slip up and the event doesn’t go as planned.

