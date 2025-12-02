EastEnders early release reveals what Anthony is hiding in dramatic Howie confrontation

WARNING: This piece contains huge spoilers for EastEnders today, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer already, but has yet to air on terrestrial television – as Howie learns the truth about Anthony.

Howie learns what Anthony’s been hiding in EastEnders spoilers for today, after the pair share a dramatic confrontation over their secrets. Suspecting Howie of stealing Penny’s ring yesterday, Anthony launched an investigation into his rival.

However, Howie turns the tables after doing some digging of his own, finding out exactly what Anthony’s been keeping a secret from Patrick and the Trueman/Foxes.

What’s Anthony up to?

Anthony’s feeling smug (Credit: BBC)

Howie turns the tables on Anthony in EastEnders today

As Howie and Kim celebrate their engagement, Anthony sidles up to Howie with what he’s learned. He tells him that he knows he took Penny’s ring, and sets an ultimatum.

Ordered to come clean to Kim, Howie tries to cover his tracks. He tells Kim that the ring is a fake, and tries to take it back so he can get a ‘real one’ – but Kim insists on keeping hold of the ‘fake.’

After speaking to Patrick about Anthony’s past, Howie calls his wife, Sophie. He’s shocked when she tells him that she’s taken a restraining order out against Anthony – branding him ‘dangerous’ to women.

Armed with this knowledge, Howie confronts Anthony. Anthony rejects claims that he’s dangerous, but is forced to rescind his ultimatum against Howie.

Zoe falls back into Anthony’s arms as her stalker terror intensifies (Credit: BBC)

Anthony gets his way

Across the Square, the fallout continues to settle from Zoe’s accusation. Unaware that it was really Jean, Zoe accuses Tommy of stalking her.

However, he has an excuse for his odd behaviour – he was rehearsing for a role in Nigel’s film. As a bitter row breaks out between the Slaters, and with Jean refusing to come clean, Kat reluctantly asks Zoe to leave The Vic.

Anthony is overjoyed when Zoe asks if she can stay at his. And, with Zoe in his room, Anthony shares another encounter with Howie.

The men agree to keep each other’s secrets, putting them at a stalemate for now.

But is Anthony really a danger to women?

