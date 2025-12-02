8 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Sam’s back, Teddy’s on trial and Harry’s life hangs in the balance

It’s a dramatic week for the Mitchell family in next week’s EastEnders spoilers, as Sam returns to Walford during the same week as Teddy stands trial for murder. Sam immediately sets the cat among the pigeons by stealing cash from Phil, before admitting some alarming news to Jack.

Sam fears she has cancer, although she refuses to seek help or see a doctor. Can Jack and the Mitchell family convince Sam to get medical advice?

Meanwhile, it’s the week of Teddy’s murder trial, and Harry remains in the grip of his drug addiction. Learning of Teddy’s guilty plea, Harry is horrified, and once again turns to drugs. However, events take an even worse turn when he overdoses again.

Will Harry survive?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below.

Sam returns to Walford (Credit: BBC)

1. Sam Mitchell is back in town in EastEnders spoilers

Returning to Walford, Sam Mitchell sneaks into Phil’s place. She finds Nigel alone and, when he mistakes her for Clare, she takes money from Phil’s safe.

Outside, she runs into Zoe, who accuses her of being behind her recent stalking. However, Sam refutes these claims, denying being behind Zoe’s torment.

Returning home to find the cash gone, Phil runs with Nigel’s description, assuming Nicola has robbed him. However, when he sees Sam talking with Kat, he realises that his own sister must have been behind the theft.

Giving Phil the slip, Sam goes to McClunky’s, to meet with Ricky Jr. However, she’s caught by Jack, who demands to know what she’s doing back in town.

Jack tries to convince Sam to seek help (Credit: BBC)

2. Sam’s cancer scare

Jack is blindsided when Sam tells him that she’s found a lump, which she fears is breast cancer. He questions over her concerns, and is alarmed to hear that she hasn’t seen a doctor yet.

Later, after Phil interrupts to demand his money back, Denise goes to see Sam, hoping to convince her to see a doctor. Sam and Denise agree upon a deal, but she soon realises that Jack and Denise are bluffing when she attends a family meal with Ricky Jr. and Lily.

Afterwards, Sam goes to see Phil, where she begs for a place to stay. Later, Jack and Denise are appalled to hear that Sam has skipped her doctor’s appointment. Together, the family confront Sam, while Julie, Phil and Ricky Jr. admonish Sam for her actions.

Will Sam seek the help she needs?

George tries to support upset Harry (Credit: BBC)

3.Nicola drops a pregnancy bombshell as Harry tries to confess

Nicola worries about Harry when he asks her for money for drugs. She refuses, deciding to keep the details of Teddy’s trial a secret so as to avoid upsetting him further.

Later, when George checks in on Harry, he accidentally reveals that Teddy is pleading guilty. Horrified, Harry admits that he killed Okie.

Nicola arrives home just as George has convinced Harry to hand himself into the police. Desperate to stop him from confessing, she tells George that she’s pregnant with his child.

Shocked, George gets confirmation from Honey, who backs up Nicola’s claims. Later, he and Nicola meet for a drink at The Albert, while Harry takes drugs at home.

When they arrive home, they find only a note from Harry, who’s gone missing.

Teddy takes to the stand (Credit: BBC)

4. Harry suffers an overdose as Teddy stands trial

It’s the day of Teddy’s trial, and Gina and George are desperate to find Harry. Meanwhile, Harry tells Gina the truth about Okie, and they decide to go to the court to support Teddy.

At the court, the Mitchells are horrified to hear Teddy’s verdict. Meanwhile, Gina sounds the alarm when Harry accidentally overdoses on drugs.

As Jack jumps into action, Gina and George find Nicola… who takes matters into her own hands to save Harry, while they wait for the paramedics to arrive.

Will Harry survive?

Nicola’s horrified to learn that Barney wants to move out (Credit: BBC)

5. Zack and Nicola butt heads over Barney in EastEnders spoilers

Meanwhile, in more EastEnders spoilers for next week, as Barney decides to move in with Zack, Nicola is distraught.

Will Barney go through with moving out of the family home?

Kat tells Anthony to stay away from Zoe (Credit: BBC)

6. Kat warns Anthony off in EastEnders spoilers

After learning the truth about Anthony’s marriage breakup, Kat warns Anthony away from her daughter. Meanwhile, Anthony is furious at Patrick when he discovers he has spoken to his ex-wife Sophie.

Later, Zoe heads to The Vic to speak to Kat who warns her to stay away from Anthony.

Oscar turns 18 (Credit: BBC)

7. Happy birthday Oscar in EastEnders spoilers

Also in EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lauren brings the family on board with plans for Oscar’s 18th birthday.

At The Albert, Oscar celebrates his birthday, but he’s distracted by thoughts of Jasmine.

Elaine’s desperate to get her way (Credit: BBC)

8. Elaine pulls Tim’s strings

Further EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal how Elaine worries after Ian questions the planning permission on her boutique hotel. She later sets up Johnny, Callum and Tim up on a dinner date, to ask Tim to pull some strings with the council.

