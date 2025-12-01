EastEnders star Shaun Williamson reveals ‘heartbreaking’ reason he’s returning to the soap

Former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson has revealed the ‘heartbreaking’ reason he decided to return to the soap this year. The actor, who played Barry Evans until January 2004, will return to Walford in December… 21 years after toppling down the side of a cliff to his tragic demise.

With Nigel Bates’ dementia symptoms intensifying over Christmas, a special storyline will see him visited by ghosts of Walford residents past – including former neighbours Pat and Barry Evans.

Shaun has now shared his own thoughts on the episode, revealing his reasons for reprising the iconic role.

Shaun has shared details of his part in Nigel’s very special episode (Credit: BBC)

Shaun Williamson shares ‘incredibly personal’ reason behind EastEnders return

Sitting down for an interview with The Sun, Shaun spoke about his reasons for accepting a return stint on EastEnders. “It felt incredibly personal for me,” he told the tabloid.

The Extras and Celebrity Pointless star continued: “My mum passed away after getting dementia. We lost her in 2022. That’s why I thought returning was such a great idea, and why the story hit me so deeply.”

The actor went on to describe how his mother had suffered a ‘heartbreaking’ stroke, before dying at the age of 87.

He added: “I wanted to raise awareness because in 30 to 40 years’ time it’s predicted that dementia cases will have doubled. That’s a frightening thought.”

Shaun played hapless car salesman Barry from 1994 to 2004 (Credit: BBC)

Shaun Williamson ‘confirms’ Debbie Bates’ return

Elsewhere in the interview, Shaun also seemed to confirm theories that Nigel’s first wife, Debbie Bates, could appear in the episode. Played by Nicola Duffett, Debbie died in 1995, as the victim of a tragic hit-and-run.

Describing the story as ‘beautifully written,’ Shaun explained how Nigel’s special episode will play out.

“It is in an empty pub but, in Nigel’s mind, it’s full of his old mates and there’s a karaoke going on,” he said.

Of filming these scenes, Shaun said: “It was just Nigel, Pat and his ex-wife, Debbie, who was played by Nicola Duffett. It was just great to be back working with these fabulous actors again.”

So there you have it! Nicola Duffett will also be reprising her role as Debbie Bates for the episode.

