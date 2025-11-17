EastEnders fans demand return of Debbie Bates for special Nigel episode

Nigel Bates’ first wife, Debbie, needs to return to EastEnders at Christmas, EastEnders fans have demanded. This follows the news that Walford icons Pat and Barry Evans are ‘returning’ to the soap for a very special episode this Christmas.

Pat and Barry’s comeback tour comes as Nigel’s dementia symptoms worsen, leading him to think that it’s 1995. And, as he’s overcome by emotion, he’s greeted by faces from the past, in a ’90s era Queen Vic.

But who else waits in Nigel’s past? Might a ‘return’ from his lost love, Debbie Bates, also beckon?

EastEnders fans demand Debbie return in special Nigel episode

Reacting to the news of Pat and Barry’s ‘return,’ fans shared their thoughts on who might be next. And some wondered if a return of Debbie Bates might be on the cards.

“No offence to Julie, but I think Debbie was the love of Nigel’s life. We know there are guest stars and cameos coming, for Nigel’s likely death scenes, but will Debbie aka Nicola Duffett be amongst them?” asked one fan on a Reddit thread.

“Makes a lot of sense given who else seems to be appearing,” another agreed.

“Debbie and Clare should be back, resurrected for Nigel’s storyline,” said a third, via X.

“This episode is going to be everything. Ready and waiting for Tiffany and Debbie next,” said another.

With Nigel’s mental state taking him back to 1995, a return from Debbie isn’t beyond the realm of possibility – although it’s worth noting that she died in the summer of 1995, while this episode takes place (if only in Nigel’s imagination) months later, at Christmas.

Barry and Pat to ‘return’ in special Nigel episode

The soap revealed plans for its special episode last week, with the news that Pat Evans will be ‘returning’ to EastEnders. This comes as Nigel screens his Christmas film in The Vic, with friends and neighbours all gathering to watch.

As Nigel grows emotional, his dementia symptoms take hold, and he pictures himself back in The Vic in the 1990s. He’s joined there by Barry and Pat Evans, who appear as his condition worsens.

But who else is waiting for Nigel in the past?

