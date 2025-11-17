Advance EastEnders release confirms Harry’s fate following drug overdose

WARNING: The below article is full of spoilers for tonight’s EastEnders, which is already available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has not yet aired on terrestrial television – in which Harry Mitchell’s fate is revealed after last week’s drug overdose.

Last week’s episodes of EastEnders saw Harry Mitchell suffer a drug overdose, relapsing as he struggled with his guilt over Okie’s death and his dad’s arrest. Tormented at the news that police were charging his father with murder, Harry succumbed to temptation.

After visiting Teddy in jail (where she learned he planned on pleading guilty!) Nicola returned home to find Harry barely conscious and unresponsive on the sofa. Panicking, she called an ambulance, revealing that her son had suffered an overdose.

Will Harry survive?

Nicola was horrified to find that Harry had suffered an overdose (Credit: BBC)

Harry Mitchell’s fate revealed in early EastEnders release

As the story continues in today’s episode (airing Monday, November 17), Harry is recovering in hospital. He’s survived, then, and is ready to be discharged.

Harry and Nicola return home, where he remains tormented by the pain and guilt of his dad’s arrest. Nicola tells Harry to stay strong, but Harry instead grabs two beers from the fridge.

Is Harry set on a dark path of self-destruction?

Teddy’s facing murder charges (Credit: BBC)

Harry overdose will ‘save’ Teddy, EastEnders fans predict

With Teddy still behind bars, some have predicted that Harry’s turmoil might ultimately compel his dad to fight the murder charges.

“Surely when Nicola tells him what Harry did… he’ll go through with a trial instead of risk being away from his boys for upwards of 15 years?!” wrote one fan on Reddit last week.

Another said: “I’d think this will be Teddy’s motivation. Harry needs him so he has to fight to get free. Adds more emotional stakes to the court case.”

Added a third, via X: “Harry having an overdose is surely going to help Teddy reassess his options and make him realise that a fall on his sword for Harry wasn’t the best idea.”

Will Harry’s turmoil help Teddy see sense?

