Harry’s overdose will ‘save’ Teddy from prison sentence, EastEnders fans predict

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Harry Mitchell’s shock overdose will save dad Teddy from a prison sentence. This came as Teddy fell on his own sword, confessing to killing Okie in an attempt to save his son.

Teddy tried to tell the police that he’d done it in self-defence, but they didn’t buy it – and lawyer Ritchie informed him that he was now on a murder charge. After breaking the news to Nicola, Teddy then informed her that he’d be pleading guilty.

Teddy now faces fifteen years in prison for the crime. And worse awaited Nicola back home, as she found Harry passed out from a drug overdose.

Dark stuff – but some have predicted that Harry’s pain might compel Teddy to fight his corner.

As Teddy faced a prison sentence, Harry suffered an overdose (Credit: BBC)

Teddy to fight prison sentence for Harry’s sake, EastEnders fans predict

Following the events of last night, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on Teddy and Harry’s future. And, between fears that Teddy was leaving the soap, some wondered whether Harry’s overdose might ultimately change Teddy’s mind.

“Harry having an overdose is surely going to help Teddy reassess his options and make him realise that a fall on his sword for Harry wasn’t the best idea,” one fan speculated on X.

On Reddit, another commented: “Surely when Nicola tells him what Harry did… he’ll go through with a trial instead of risk being away from his boys for upwards of 15 years?!”

“I’d think this will be Teddy’s motivation. Harry needs him so he has to fight to get free. Adds more emotional stakes to the court case,” said a third.

Is there hope for Teddy yet?

Teddy told Nicola that he’s pleading guilty to murder (Credit: BBC)

Is Roland Manookian leaving EastEnders? All we know as fans fear Teddy’s exit

The events of this week has led to much speculation that Teddy had been axed from the soap. However, it’s important to note that neither the BBC nor actor Roland Manookian have said whether this marks Teddy’s exit storyline.

By comparison, EastEnders announced that both Junior and Okie would be leaving, prior to their departures this week.

With no such announcement accompanying Teddy’s arrest, there may well be a twist in store to his tale. Stay posted!

