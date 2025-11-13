What happens in EastEnders next as Harry suffers an overdose and Teddy pleads guilty to murder

Teddy Mitchell decided to plead guilty to murder in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, November 13), condemning himself to a lengthy stretch behind bars. Back home, Harry was also in a perilous situation, as he struggled with his drug addiction as a way of coping with his dad’s arrest.

And, as he wrestled with his own guilt, Harry gave in to temptation and overdosed on drugs. Is Teddy really going down for fifteen years? And will Harry survive his overdose?

Here’s what happens after the explosive events of EastEnders tonight.

Teddy’s going down (Credit: BBC)

More bad news for Nicola in EastEnders tonight

With Teddy still behind bars, Nicola tried to maintain an air of normality for Barney and Harry. However, Harry soon realised that the police had charged Teddy with murder, and wanted to confess.

Nicola managed to convince him otherwise, although he was further rattled by a visit from terrified Kojo, who feared he was being sent back to Ghana. Full of guilt and struggling with his addiction symptoms, Harry contacted his dealer.

Meanwhile, Nicola sat down for a visit with Teddy at the prison. He had even more bad news in store for Nicola, telling her how he planned on pleading guilty to Okie’s murder.

This meant that he now faced a fifteen-year stretch behind… all for what should have been a cut-and-dry case of self-defence.

What has Harry done? (Credit: BBC)

Harry suffered an overdose in EastEnders tonight

Back in Walford, Nicola prepared to break the news to her sons. She was horrified to discover Harry passed out on the sofa, having overdosed.

Will Harry survive his latest brush with death?

Ravi takes a battering (Credit: BBC)

Ravi attacked in next week’s spoilers

Unfortunately, there’s no mention in next week’s spoilers of what happens to Teddy or Harry. However, the fallout from the drug storyline continues as Ravi’s recent actions endanger Eve and Suki’s adoption chances.

Realising that Ravi’s presence could torpedo the whole plan, Suki and Eve ask him to leave. He agrees – but, on his way out, he’s grabbed by a gang of heavies, who drag him away.

He returns later, having been beaten to a pulp. How much danger are Ravi and his family in?

