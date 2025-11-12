What happens next as Teddy’s charged with Okie’s murder in EastEnders

The police charged Teddy Mitchell with murder in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, November 12) after he confessed to killing Okie. Teddy took action to protect Harry last night, telling the police that he’d stabbed Okie.

And, as the storyline continues tonight, Teddy is horrified when he learns that the police are charging him with murder. Meanwhile, as tensions rose between George and Junior, Kobina demanded that Kojo return home to Ghana.

What does the future hold for Teddy and Kojo? Here’s what happened in EastEnders tonight – and what happens next.

Teddy broke the shocking news to Nicola (Credit: BBC)

Teddy charged with murder in EastEnders tonight

Down at the police station, Teddy told officers that he’d gone to the flat and found Okie there, with a knife. He said that he’d accidentally killed Okie in self defence when a fight broke out.

Meanwhile, back home, Nicola broke the news to Barney that Teddy had been arrested for killing Okie. With a visit from Billy and the family, Nicola managed to bring on board Phil’s lawyer, Ritchie, who promptly arrived at the station.

It wasn’t good news though. And, as Nicola tried to reassure the boys that everything would be fine, she took a call from Teddy. Broken-hearted, he informed her that the police were charging him with Okie’s murder.

Things aren’t good between George and Junior (Credit: BBC)

George clashed with Junior in EastEnders tonight

Meanwhile, across the Square, George broke the news to Koko that Okie had been killed. As Kojo blamed himself for sending Teddy to the flat in the first place, George snapped at Junior for interfering, telling him that he should seriously consider taking the job in Dubai.

Tensions came to a head when Junior and George arrived to find Nicola at Phil’s place, discussing the Teddy situation. As Junior raged at Nicola for not protecting Kojo, George stepped in, demanding that his son back off.

Later, George tried to make amends with Junior at the gym. Junior threw it back in his face though, accusing him of still having feelings for Nicola. Once alone, George opened a message from Kobina – Kojo would have to return to Ghana.

Is Kojo’s exit imminent?

The family debate Kojo’s future (Credit: BBC)

Junior confronts Ravi in spoilers tomorrow

Junior learns of George’s plan to send Kojo away in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow. George attempts to extend another olive branch to Junior, but his son is shocked when he hears about Kojo’s exit from Walford.

Overhearing, Kojo panics. Junior tries to reassure Kojo – and pays Ravi a visit.

But what business does Junior have with Ravi? And will he decide to leave Walford for sunny Dubai?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Romance for Zack and Vicki, Jasmine leads Oscar astray and Zoe’s stalker slips up