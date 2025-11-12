WARNING: The below piece contains huge spoilers for EastEnders today, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now, but has yet to air on terrestrial television – in which the fate of Teddy Mitchell is revealed.

The fate of Teddy Mitchell is revealed in EastEnders today (Wednesday, November 12), as the police question him over last night’s confession. This came after Harry accidentally stabbed Okie to death, during a climactic fight for Kojo’s safety.

As a fatal confrontation took place, Kojo ran outside. It was there that Teddy found him, rushing to Harry’s side after hearing that Okie was back on the scene.

Finding Harry with Okie’s dead body, Teddy hatched a plan to save his son – by confessing to the murder himself. As the credits rolled last night, the police led Teddy away in handcuffs, while a distraught Harry looked on.

What does the future hold for Teddy?

Harry accidentally killed Okie last night (Credit: BBC)

The police question Teddy over Okie’s murder

The police question Teddy as EastEnders continues tonight, as he claims that he killed Okie in self-defence. He arrived at the flat to find Harry gone, Teddy says, and a fight broke out – which is when he accidentally stabbed Okie.

Back in Walford, Nicola tells Barney that Teddy has been arrested, backing up his claims that he was responsible. Later, as the rest of the family arrive, Billy enlists Phil’s help, who calls dodgy brief Ritchie on Teddy’s behalf.

However, things go from bad to worse when Ritchie delivers some shocking news about his case.

Teddy was arrested last night… and there’s worse in store tonight (Credit: BBC)

The police charge Teddy in EastEnders tonight

Teddy is relieved when Ritchie arrives at the station, but she doesn’t have good news in store. Far from it – and, as he calls Nicola afterwards, he reveals that the police have decided to charge him with Okie’s murder. As Nicola breaks down on the stairs, Teddy is left fearing for his future.

Is Teddy headed to prison on a murder rap? And how will Harry react when he learns that the police have charged his father with murder?

Read more: George isn’t the father of Nicola’s baby, EastEnders fan theory predicts