EastEnders fans fear Teddy Mitchell is leaving the soap as he confesses to killing Okie

EastEnders fans have been left worried that Teddy Mitchell is leaving the soap after he confessed to killing Okie tonight (Tuesday, November 11). Okie was killed as a bloody fight took place between himself and Harry – during which he was accidentally stabbed.

This came as Harry came to Kojo’s defence, grappling with Okie in the flat. Harry accidentally stabbed Okie in the struggle, to Teddy’s great horror.

Determined to protect his son, Teddy confessed to the murder himself – resulting in his arrest as the episode ended.

Okie killed as Harry rescued Kojo in EastEnders tonight

As the episode began, Okie had cornered Kojo in the flat. Taking Kojo’s phone, he summoned him to the flat – where a deadly showdown took place.

Finding Okie threatening Kojo with a knife, Harry tackled him to the ground. As Kojo ran to raise the alarm, the two men grappled on the floor – and Harry accidentally stabbed Okie.

Setting aside all their differences for the moment, Harry rushed to Okie’s side, cradling the dying drug dealer. “I just want my mum, man,” Okie said, as he passed in Harry’s arms.

Teddy handed himself into the police in EastEnders tonight

After a heart-to-heart with Barney at McKlunky’s, Teddy found Kojo outside. Teddy rushed back to the flat, where Harry cradled Okie’s dead body.

Teddy ushered Harry home, where he summoned Nicola too. She quickly set about trying to cover up the crime, though Harry was determined to face the music.

Protective dad Teddy had other ideas though, and revealed his plan to take the blame for Okie’s death. With Harry washing himself up, Teddy strode off to do the noble thing – heading back to the flat, and Okie’s dead body.

Meanwhile, on his way back from battering Ravi, George found Kojo crying and traumatised in the street. Back home, Kojo revealed to George what had happened at the flat. And, as his traumatised brother broke down in his arms, George called the police.

Harry emerged from the shower just in time to see his dad being led out of Kojo’s flat in handcuffs, having copped to killing Okie.

Fans fear Teddy Mitchell is leaving as he confesses to Okie’s murder

As these shocking scenes aired on BBC iPlayer today, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And many feared that this might be the beginning of Teddy Mitchell’s exit from the Square.

“Please tell me teddy Mitchell is staying in eastenders?! He’s actually one of my fave characters now,” wrote one fan on X.

“Didn’t see that twist coming at all! I hope Roland Manookian isn’t leaving because he’s a great actor and I love Teddy’s character,” said another.

A third commented: “Just watched today’s episode and the end??? Has he left for good do we think? I heard a rumour he was leaving a while ago and I can’t see a way out of this for him now.”

While neither EastEnders spoilers for next week nor actor Roland Manookian have said that Teddy’s leaving the soap, things aren’t looking good.

Watch this space!

