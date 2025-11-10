New spoilers tease early details of EastEnders Christmas… including Max Branning return

The first glimpse of this year’s EastEnders Christmas special has arrived, with new images showing Max Branning in his latest return to the soap. It won’t be a happy reunion for Max though, if snaps of his bloodied chops are anything to go by.

This marks the latest return for Max, who briefly came back for two short stints in September, when it was revealed that he’d entered into a romance with Zoe Slater. He then returned a few weeks later, as Lauren and Peter celebrated their wedding.

With Max set to return on a more permanent basis, what does this Christmas hold for Max?

Max returned to the soap in September (Credit: BBC)

Max Branning set for EastEnders Christmas return

This weekend, The Sun released a set of pictures showing Jake Wood, in character as Max, at a church in Hertford. The tabloid reports that Max is joining the Brannings as they celebrate baby Jimmy’s Christening at Christmas.

Also present at the shoot are screen brother Jack, niece Amy, and soon-to-be (?) enemy Cindy. In the pictures, Max sports a busted lip, indicating a fight with Jack.

But what’s got the brothers at each other’s throats this time?

Will Max pick up where he left off with Zoe? (Credit: BBC)

What to expect as soap lines up Max Branning comeback

Max still has plenty of business in Albert Square – not least the continued presence of Zoe. With Stacey out of the picture, will Max go all in on a relationship with Zoe?

Then there’s the matter of Linda; the mother of the daughter he doesn’t even know exists. How will Max react when he learns that she’s been hiding his daughter all this time?

And let’s not forget about Cindy. With Cindy still holding a grudge against Max for her son’s death, fireworks will fly upon his return to Albert Square.

Are you looking forward to Max’s return to EastEnders?

