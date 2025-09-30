Max Branning has officially made his return back onto the Square for Lauren Branning and Peter Beale’s EastEnders wedding.

With Peter and Lauren having a last-minute wedding ceremony in The Vic today (Tuesday, September 30), the wedding guests were in for quite the surprise when Mr Branning entered the pub.

Picking up Lauren’s wedding bouquet, the BBC iPlayer release saw him immediately make his mark back onto the Square. And, it’s the moment we’ve waited quite a while for.

Lauren and Peter got married in EastEnders

With Peter surprising Lauren with a spur of the moment wedding, Lauren agreed to marry him. Although her kids’ beaming faces might’ve had something to do with it.

She was then thrown into the chaos of getting ready for a wedding, being flung over a wedding dress and surrounded by her loved ones. But all that buzz in the atmosphere was a tad too much and poor Lauren just wanted to have some time to breathe alone. So much so that she ended up running off.

Luckily for Peter, Stacey Slater caught Lauren just in time and had a heart to heart with her. Lauren had clearly been talking to Penny for too long as she’d started to convince herself that she was bored in her relationship with Peter.

She loved Peter and listed everything he was great at. But, she started to wonder whether she should be striving for something else.

Stacey then said she once felt the same about Martin, giving Lauren some good ol’ food for thought. With a touch of Slater wisdom to spur her on, Lauren then headed into The Vic and married Peter after walking down the aisle to ‘All About You’ by McFly. Gorgeous scenes.

Max Branning made his return in EastEnders

After saying ‘I do,’ Lauren was in the mood for celebrating. She carried out the wedding day tradition of throwing her bouquet into the crowd of hopeful guests.

She told Stace that she’d make sure to aim for her but the bouquet fell flat… Quite literally.

The beautiful bunch of flowers landed onto the sticky bar floor, ready to be picked up by the next punter who walked through the door.

As a man entered the building and went straight for the bouquet, the wedding guests were in for a right shock when Max Branning stood before them.

“It must be my lucky day,” he said. If only the rest of Walford could say the same!

