Next week in EastEnders spoilers, drama is set to erupt in Walford as Max Branning makes a surprise appearance at Peter and Lauren’s wedding, threatening to ruin their big day.

Meanwhile, Stacey is preparing for a dramatic departure from the Square, but will she get away without a hitch?

1. Will Lauren agree to marry Peter in EastEnders spoilers?

Peter’s plans for a surprise wedding hit a stumbling block when Lauren Branning refuses to go to the spa day he had planned instead of work. Although unaware of Peter’s plans, Penny intervenes and takes Lauren for drinks.

As they chat, Penny’s comments leave Lauren doubting the future of her relationship. Afterwards, Lauren goes to The Vic with Penny to see Peter, but is shocked to find the pub decked out for their wedding.

She’s stunned as Peter asks her to marry him. But will she accept?

2. Max Branning is back!

Shocked, but going along with it, Lauren gets ready for her impromptu wedding. But her insistence to Penny she is fine doesn’t wash when Lauren tries to flee.

Later, Peter and Lauren prepare to tie the knot in front of their family and friends. However, the ceremony is disrupted by the sudden arrival of Max Branning…

3. Zoe and Stacey react to Max’s return in EastEnders spoilers

Stacey and Zoe Slater look on stunned at Max’s arrival. As Max turns his attention to Lauren and Peter, Kat warns Zoe to stay away from Max.

It soon becomes clear that Max is fixated on Stacey, and he follows her home. Later, Oscar tries to get his dad’s attention, but Max is more interested in Zoe.

Lauren and Max row and she orders Max to leave Walford.

Meanwhile, Peter grows concerned about Max’s arrival, afraid of how Cindy will react to seeing him. Cindy is indeed shocked when Jasmine tells her that Max Branning is back in town.

Determined to face the man who killed her son, she storms over to The Vic.

4. Stacey prepares to leave Walford

Stacey tries to convince Lily Slater to move to Brazil, but her daughter is adamant that she’s staying. Jean and Zoe both try to convince Stacey to stay, while supportive Eve is behind the big move.

Later, Stacey reveals that she has decided to stay in Walford. She tries to put on a brave front, but Lily worries that her mum has made the wrong choice.

Zoe and Lily convince Stacey to move to Brazil after all. When she relents, Stacey and Mo try to get a hold of Jean – who is stuck on the tube with Priya. Both unaware of what’s going on back on Albert Square, Priya tries to calm Jean as she suffers a panic attack.

5. Okie is attacked in EastEnders spoilers

Okie and Ravi worry that Kojo’s flat has become compromised following a run-in with another gang. Later, Harry notices a gang watching the flat, and keeps quiet in the hope that a raid will scare Ravi and Okie away from the flat.

He panics when Kojo returns home, but is distracted by Gina Knight. Meanwhile, Kojo is shocked when he discovers that Okie has been attacked.

6. Nicola intervenes as Harry and Gina get away

Harry helps clean up in the aftermath of Okie’s attack, but earns Gina’s rage when he fails to show up before the wedding. Later, he calls Nicola to help get him out of Ravi’s debt.

Nicola threatens to call Ravi’s bosses if he doesn’t let Harry go, but Ravi soon makes it clear to Okie that Kojo and the flat remain vital to their operation.

Meanwhile, Harry heads to The Vic where he reconciles with Gina. Looking to the future, the loved-up pair decide to book a last-minute weekend away,

7. Jasmine makes an enemy in EastEnders spoilers

The Slaters are fuming with newcomer Jasmine when she demands that they pay for their drinks upfront.

