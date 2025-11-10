Early BBC iPlayer release reveals Nigel’s future as hit and run trial concludes

WARNING: The below piece contains huge spoilers for EastEnders tonight, which is already available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – as Nigel Bates’ future is decided.

The fate of Nigel is revealed today (Monday, November 10) as his hearing results are decided. This comes after Nigel’s car crash last month, in which he hospitalised Jasmine and Gina after taking his beloved car for an ill-fated spin.

Julie tried to cover things up, but Nigel was determined to face the music, and handed himself in to the police. In the weeks which followed, Nigel, Phil and Julie fretted over his fate… with Nigel fearing a stint in prison might be beckoning.

All is revealed in today’s episode… but what does this mean for Nigel?

Julie tries to support nervous Nigel (Credit: BBC)

Nigel faces his day in court in EastEnders today

Nervous Nigel is preparing for his day in court as tonight’s EastEnders begins. Things don’t get off to a good start though, with the disappearance of his lucky tie, which Julie has sent to be dry-cleaned.

Feeling guilty, Julie heads to the launderette, where she tries – and fails – to get it back from Yolande. Afterwards, she finds Nigel on Arthur’s bench, reminiscing about old times (and some of his favourite horror movies).

As they share a heart-to-heart, Julie vows to be there for Nigel, whatever happens in the courtroom.

But what does the future have in store for Nigel?

Phil, Julie and Nigel arrive in the courthouse (Credit: BBC)

A bittersweet pill for Nigel

Nigel, Phil and Julie arrive at the courthouse to find Ritchie waiting. She’s got good news for the trio – the court have seen sense and decided to dismiss Nigel’s case.

Nigel’s in the clear, but Ritchie’s words hit him hard. Hearing that they dismissed the case because he’s ‘mentally incapable.’ Ouch.

Back in Walford, Nigel continued to feel glum, in spite of effectively being off the hook. Can Phil and Julie lift Nigel’s spirits?

Read more: Kim Medcalf ‘so excited’ as she confirms Sam Mitchell’s return to EastEnders